IPL 2021 Suspended: First Group of English Players Land at Heathrow Airport
Eight of the eleven English cricketers have landed at the Heathrow Airport in London.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 5, 2021, 2:38 PM IST
Eight of the eleven English players who were at the IPL 2021 have made it back to their country. The first raft of the players reached the Heathrow Airport in London and will now undergo quarantine in an assigned hotel near the airport for at least ten days. Three of them: Team captain Eoin Morgan, Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan will board the flights from Mumbai in next 24 to 48 hours.
IPL 2021: Full List of Covid19 Positive Players, Support, Ground Staff & Broadcast Team
Alongside eleven players there are coaches(KKR’s James Foster), commentators (Nick Knight) and staff (KKR analyst Nathan Leamon, RR CEO Mike Fordham). Meanwhile the 38 strong Australian contingent will be either traveling to Sri Lanka or Maldives where they will stay put until they get a flight home. There are no flights from India to Australia till May 15. Michael Hussey is the first Aussie to have contracted the virus after the breach of bio-bubble was confirmed.
IPL 2021 Suspended Live Updates
The IPL was on Monday suspended after multiple cases within the bubble.ANI quoted a source saying that the Indian players from CSK have started returning home after the tournament’s suspension. The overseas players, meanwhile, are coordinating with BCCI for their travel back home.CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had returned positive test on Sunday morning. However, he returned negative tests by evening, confirming that the earlier test was a false positive.
CSK were second in the table when the tournament was suspended.If Hussey remains COVID positive, it remains to be seen how his travel plans back home will be affected. Australians are expected to move to Maldives from the IPL, before they head back home. Cricket Australia and Australia Cricketers Association said they wouldn’t seek exemptions from the government.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
