IPL 2021 Suspended: 'Glenn Maxwell's Performance Allowed Virat Kohli & AB de Villers to Think Freely'

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell had a horrific IPl 2020 for Kings XI Punjab, where he could only score 184 runs in 14 outings. But come the next edition, he shone bright for Royal Challengers Bangalore and score 223 runs in the tournament, at an average of over 37. His strike-rate was also above 144.

Former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel is of the opinion that Maxwell added another dimension to RCB batting, and allowed Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to think freely.

“I thought he [Maxwell] was brilliant to start within this tournament, especially on the wickets like Chennai. He does play spin well but those were very very difficult wickets to play spin,” Parthiv told Star Sports.

“I thought his comeback was brilliant for RCB and that allowed Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to think freely. Yes, they were getting the runs, there is no doubt about it but sometimes you need your mind to think freely that if we get out there is a Maxwell who can do the job for them,” he added.

“Sending him [Maxwell] at No.4, which bisected AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli in the batting lineup, was brilliant. It was great to see that the amount of money which was paid to Glenn Maxwell, he has just started to give dividends for that,” concluded Patel.

Meanwhile, after the league was suspended, Australian players have left India for Maldives and will stay in a hotel in quarantine. Before returning home to Australia, they would spend their time there. Their return to Australia is also subject to when the government removes ban from entering the country.

RCB confirmed the same. “The Australian (players & staff) will complete a mandatory quarantine period in a hotel arranged by RCB in the Maldives and, will continue to be in touch with Cricket Australia on SOPs (standard operating procedures),” said the franchise.

“The New Zealand Players & Staff are on a special charter to Auckland and will be in touch with New Zealand Cricket on SOPs. The South African players & Staff are travelling to Johannesburg via Mumbai & Doha and will be in touch with Cricket South Africa on SOPs,” RCB further said.

