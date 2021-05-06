IPL 2021 Suspended Highlights: Mumbai Indians Reveal Travel Plans to Send Back Contingent Home Safely

20:21 (IST)

MI Announce Travel Plans: Mumbai Indians have announced how they plan to provide safe passage to their entire contingent via chartered flights. In a series of tweets on Thursday evening, the five-time IPL winners revealed that:

#Australian players and support staff members will fly to Maldives on a special charter. MI has made arrangements for their 14 days quarantine stay in Maldives before flying them back to Australia.

#Mumbai & Ahmedabad based players and support staff members will return home via Ahmedabad on a charter flight. The Cabin crew has completed 7 days quarantine at the team hotel in Delhi.

#Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene will also complete his quarantine in Maldives before returning to Sri Lanka.

#Players and support staff from New Zealand, South Africa and the Caribbean will fly to Auckland, Johannesburg and Trinidad on their respective charter flights arranged by MI.

#Indian players have embarked on their journey back to their hometowns. All Covid-19 related travel & safety protocols have been diligently adhered.

#MI has consulted the concerned cricket boards through BCCI & updated them about the travel arrangements made for their respective players.

#MI management will stay back in Delhi till all members of the MI contingent reach their respective destinations safely.