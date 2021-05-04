IPL 2021 Suspended Indefinitely After Multiple Players Test Positive For Coronavirus

With four cricketers testing positive for coronavirus, the entire season of the ongoing IPL 2021 has been suspended indefinitely. BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla told News18 in an exclusive chat that the season has indeed been suspended and the board will keep an eye on the situation and should it improve, the matches might resume.

“All the office bearers and council members have together decided after talking to all stakeholders including the franchises and broadcasters that for now it should be suspended. After a while we will take a call when it will be resumed,” Shukla said.

“Few players in Kolkata and Chennai. Not many players affected. All precautions have been taken but still keeping in mind the health of players and support staff we have taken the decision,” he added.

The BCCI made the decision official via a press release later. “The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect,” it said.

“The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind.

“These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times,” it added.

BCCI also announced it will arrange for the safe passage of everyone involved with the IPL 2021.

The news came moments after Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals and Wriddhiman Saha of Sunrisers Hyderabad were added to the list of covid-19 positive India cricketers on Tuesday.

On Monday, the crack in the IPL bio-secure bubble began appearing when two Kolkata Knight Riders cricketers Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were confirmed to have been tested positive for the deadly virus. Later, it emerged that two non-playing members of Chennai Super Kings camp – bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji and a member of travelling staff – were also infected.

With KKR players going into isolation, their fixture against RCB on Monday was cancelled and by Tuesday afternoon, the season was suspended.

Of the 60 matches scheduled to be played during the IPL 2021, 30 have been done with.

