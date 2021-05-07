IPL 2021 Suspended: It Will be Illegal to Host IPL Here-English County Hampshire

English counties are not on the same page as far as hosting the IPL 2021 is concerned. The tournament was cancelled midway after cases being reported from within the bubble and soon it was reported that several English counties have shot a letter to ECB that they can host the tourney in September. Well, in a report in Cricuzz, Hampshire county boss is quoted this as saying: “I did hear about the discussion but I am not sure how it can happen. As per the current arrangement, it will be illegal to host the IPL here,” the veteran administrator told Cricbuzz.

Virat Kohli Comes in Aid for Covid-Ravaged Mumbai, Just a Day After IPL Suspension

Earlier a report in ESPN Cricinfo stated that MCC, Surrey, Warwickshire and Lancashire have shot the letter to ECB about their plans to complete the event in two weeks in the second half of September this year. Meanwhile ECB and MCC haven’t made any specific comment whether they will be able to host the tournament. The Chief Executive Committee too met at ICC and IPL was understandably not on their agenda.

Also read: No Charter Flight for Australia Players at this Moment: CA Chief Nick Hockley

The Chief Executives Committee (CEC) of the International Cricket Council (ICC) met virtually on Thursday (May 6) and the CEOs did not discuss the UK as a potential venue for the IPL but they did however deliberate upon the ICC calendar post 2023. There was a brief talk on cricket in the Olympics too, but it was just that – brief and nothing substantial. The Olympic Committee of the ICC will have to report to the CEC, which is expected to happen later, reports Cricbuzz.

The BCCI which is looking at a huge loss, now wants the tournament to happen in late September just before the ICC World T20. But at the same time, it is in no hurry to decide the venue. Now the onus is on BCCI to deal with ICC on the availability of venue–UAE which might host either IPL or World T20 in the near future.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here