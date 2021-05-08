- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
IPL 2021 Suspended: Jason Behrendorff's Wife Cops Online Hate as Aussie Cricketers Reach Maldives
A lot of messages have been sent to Behrendorff's wife where people want her husband to catch the virus.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 8, 2021, 10:58 AM IST
These are testing times, not only for India but the world. The second wave of Covid-19 has wreaked havoc with millions getting infected on a daily basis. It led to the suspension of IPL 2021, after a host of cricketers too contracted the virus, despite being in the bio-secure bubble. Now the foreign players have been rushed to different, safer destinations, with the Australians being taken to Maldives, who will stay there, until the travel ban in their country is lifted.
But that means, other 9000 Aussies are stuck in India, who get a feeling that the cricketers have que-jumped their way out of India. According to a report in Dailymail.co.uk, Jason Behrendorff’s wife has been copping a lot on online abuse. A lot of messages have been sent to her where people want her husband to catch the virus.
Finally, Juvelle Behrendorff has spoken out. ‘They need to get out of India as the biosecurity bubble is no longer there and they are going to be left to fend for themselves,’ she said.
‘They aren’t jumping the queue and they aren’t asking the Australian Government to pay for any special flights or anything. The players are willing to do whatever the Government wants them to do and just sit in a line and wait.
‘Once they complete two weeks of quarantine in the Maldives they will follow the same application process like all Australians have to get home.’
For now the Australian players will first quarantine for 10 day in the Maldives, and then for 14 days upon reaching Australia. Meanwhile, other Aussie citizens will be repatriated on special government flights from May 15, and Northern Territory will be used to quarantine them.
Also Cricket Australia’s interim chief executive Nick Hockley said on Wednesday: “The absolute priority is to get them home safe and well.
“We’re not seeking any kind of special exemptions whatsoever.”
Also, former Australia batsman Mike Hussey is still in India. After contracting the virus on Tuesday, he is still quarantining in his hotel room. He will be sent to Maldives in a charter flight after testing negative for the virus.
