IPL 2021 Suspended: KKR Overseas Contingent Led by Skipper Eoin Morgan Leaves India

The overseas contingent of KKR left India with team skipper Eoin Morgan taking the lead. Morgan is a UK citizen and his other compatriots have already landed at Heathrow airport in London. This include:Jonny Bairstow (SunRisers Hyderabad), Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals), Sam Curran (Chennai Super Kings), Tom Curran (Delhi Capitals), Sam Billings (Delhi Capitals), Chris Woakes (Delhi Capitals), Moeen Ali (Chennai Super Kings) and Jason Roy (SunRisers Hyderabad).

#KKR Overseas Players & Support Staff Travel Update: 👋🏼 Goodbye to the Skipper, Mentor, Carnage Cummins and our ace all-rounder as they safely exit the Indian border into Maldives. Wishing you legends safe transit home & see you soon! 🏠 @DavidHussey29 #IPL2021 #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/mIsCplI97F — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 7, 2021

Meanwhile Morgan has chosen to head for Maldives alongside Pat Cummins and David Hussey. There is a sizable Aussie contingent that has been waiting at the island for safe transit into Australia when the border opens on May 15. Earlier the tournament was called off after multiple cases were being reported from within the bubble. It all began when Varun Chakravarthy of KKR tested positive. This led to Sandeep Warrier(KKR) testing positive. Amit Mishra too was down with Covid-19 as he had a chat with Warrier. Meanwhile in Delhi there was another possible breach where CSK bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji tested positive for Covid-19. Later CEO Kasi Viswanathan and batting coach Michael Hussey was also among the affected. Wriddhiman Saha of SRH was another casualty.

Eight of Eleven English Players Already Home

Eight of the eleven English players who were at the IPL 2021 have made it back to their country. The first raft of the players reached the Heathrow Airport in London and will now undergo quarantine in an assigned hotel near the airport for at least ten days.

Alongside eleven players there were coaches(KKR’s James Foster), commentators (Nick Knight) and staff (KKR analyst Nathan Leamon, RR CEO Mike Fordham). Meanwhile the 38 strong Australian contingent will be either traveling to Sri Lanka or Maldives where they will stay put until they get a flight home. There are no flights from India to Australia till May 15. Michael Hussey is the first Aussie to have contracted the virus after the breach of bio-bubble was confirmed.

