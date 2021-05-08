- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 35 - 8 May, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 36 - 8 May, SatUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021 Suspended: KKR Overseas Contingent Led by Skipper Eoin Morgan Leaves India
Meanwhile Morgan has chosen to head for Maldives alongside Pat Cummins and David Hussey. There is a sizable Aussie contingent that has been waiting at the island for safe transit into Australia.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 8, 2021, 8:26 AM IST
The overseas contingent of KKR left India with team skipper Eoin Morgan taking the lead. Morgan is a UK citizen and his other compatriots have already landed at Heathrow airport in London. This include:Jonny Bairstow (SunRisers Hyderabad), Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals), Sam Curran (Chennai Super Kings), Tom Curran (Delhi Capitals), Sam Billings (Delhi Capitals), Chris Woakes (Delhi Capitals), Moeen Ali (Chennai Super Kings) and Jason Roy (SunRisers Hyderabad).
#KKR Overseas Players & Support Staff Travel Update: 👋🏼 Goodbye to the Skipper, Mentor, Carnage Cummins and our ace all-rounder as they safely exit the Indian border into Maldives.
Wishing you legends safe transit home & see you soon! 🏠 @DavidHussey29 #IPL2021 #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/mIsCplI97F
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 7, 2021
Meanwhile Morgan has chosen to head for Maldives alongside Pat Cummins and David Hussey. There is a sizable Aussie contingent that has been waiting at the island for safe transit into Australia when the border opens on May 15. Earlier the tournament was called off after multiple cases were being reported from within the bubble. It all began when Varun Chakravarthy of KKR tested positive. This led to Sandeep Warrier(KKR) testing positive. Amit Mishra too was down with Covid-19 as he had a chat with Warrier. Meanwhile in Delhi there was another possible breach where CSK bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji tested positive for Covid-19. Later CEO Kasi Viswanathan and batting coach Michael Hussey was also among the affected. Wriddhiman Saha of SRH was another casualty.
Eight of Eleven English Players Already Home
Eight of the eleven English players who were at the IPL 2021 have made it back to their country. The first raft of the players reached the Heathrow Airport in London and will now undergo quarantine in an assigned hotel near the airport for at least ten days.
Alongside eleven players there were coaches(KKR’s James Foster), commentators (Nick Knight) and staff (KKR analyst Nathan Leamon, RR CEO Mike Fordham). Meanwhile the 38 strong Australian contingent will be either traveling to Sri Lanka or Maldives where they will stay put until they get a flight home. There are no flights from India to Australia till May 15. Michael Hussey is the first Aussie to have contracted the virus after the breach of bio-bubble was confirmed.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
KKR vs DC, IPL, 202108 May Saturday 15:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
RR vs MI, IPL, 202108 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
CSK vs PBKS, IPL, 202109 May Sunday 15:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
RCB vs SRH, IPL, 202109 May Sunday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
MI vs KKR, IPL, 202110 May Monday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Complete Schedule