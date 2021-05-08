KKR Pacer Prasidh Krishna Tests Positive for Covid-19, Becomes Fourth from Franchise to Contract Virus

Team India and KKR pacer Prasidh Krishna has tested positive for Covid-19. He is the fourth player from the franchise to test positive for the virus after Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakravarthy and Tim Seifert. Before the start of the season, in March, Nitish Rana from KKR had also tested positive, after entering the team bio-bubble.

Sources within the camp confirmed Krishna’s reports to be positive. “He is down with Covid-19. The results have come in and he has tested positive,” the source said. With so many positive cases coming out in the last week, the toll in the KKR camp is likely to go up, since the players were part of the same bio-bubble. Still, the teams have no clue, as to how the virus entered the bubble.

It is also speculated that Chakravarthy, who had gone for scans on his shoulder might have caught the infection there. It was only after the players and support staff from teams had started testing positive, the decision to suspend the league was taken. Mostly, all the foreign players have been sent out of the country safely to different destinations.

The Australians have headed to Maldives along with the Kiwis. The Aussie government has imposed a travel ban till May 15, and the players who were involved in this IPL, will have to wait till that ban is lifted. For now, they would have to quarantine in Maldives for 10 days, and then for 14 days upon reaching their country.

Meanwhile, in the seven matches he played in the IPL this season, Krishna managed to bag eight wickets, with 3/30 as his best against Punjab Kings.

Just recently, after a stellar show in the series against England, and a decent IPL, he was included in the stand-by squad for the upcoming tour of England. He also made his India debut in the series against England, in ODIs. There he managed to scalp six wickets in three matches, in a series dominated by the batsmen.

He also boasts of an exceptional domestic record, not only with the white ball, but red ball as well. In the nine first-class matches, he has accounted for 34 wickets, at an average of 20. Meanwhile, in the List A career, in 51 matches he has picked 87 wickets.

