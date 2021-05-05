IPL 2021 Suspended Live Updates: 'BCCI Should Have Donated Rs 100 Crore Towards COVID Relief'

IPL Suspended Covid-19 Crisis Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey has tested positive for COVID-19. According to ANI, the Australian will be tested again, with the franchise hoping that the earlier result was a false positive. CSK bowling coach L Balaji had earlier tested positive for the virus, along with a member of the travel staff. The CSK team is currently in Delhi.

The IPL was on Monday suspended after multiple cases within the bubble.

ANI quoted a source saying that the Indian players from CSK have started returning home after the tournament’s suspension. The overseas players, meanwhile, are coordinating with BCCI for their travel back home.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had returned positive test on Sunday morning. However, he returned negative tests by evening, confirming that the earlier test was a false positive.

Unlike 2020 where the players traveled by bus, this time several teams had to fly out to different places by air. In that case they had to check in at the airport terminals and possibly got infected, a report from NDTV concludes. The report claims that the teams have demanded tarmac access but it was denied by the state governments.

“NDTV has learned two players and one team coach contracted COVID-19 while travelling through the airport terminus. Teams had demanded tarmac access from state governments, which was denied, thus risking the players. In UAE, there was no air travel,” it says.

With a number of Kiwi players now stuck in India, NZ Cricket players body have their task cut out. They are facing a logistical nightmare as they try their very best to airlift its players ASAP. A number of cricketers including team captain Kane Williamson are now stranded in different parts of the country after positive cases of Covid-19 were found inside the IPL bubble and led to subsequent cancellation of the league.

