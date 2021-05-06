IPL 2021 Suspended Live Updates: Broadcaster Supports Move to Postpone League

16:39 (IST)
Players have started heading back home now, and some through chartered flights. Almost all Aussies too have left India, except for Michael Hussey, who might stay here for some more time, since he is Covid positive.
CSK are going to send coaching staff members, L Balaji and Hussey to Chennai through air ambulance.
MS Dhoni has assured his players that he would be the last person to leave the CSK camp
A few individuals tried clicking selfies with star Indian players
Mumbai Indians will be sending their overseas players by chartered flights
Players have started heading back home now, and some through chartered flights. Almost all Aussies too have left India, except for Michael Hussey, who might stay here for some more time, since he is Covid positive.
“Yeah the players’ return has been sorted out,” Sourav said. “There are close to 40 Australians in the IPL comprising players, support staff and commentators. They will be flying to the Maldives today (Wednesday), be on a 10-day quarantine there and then leave for their country. These are non-issues and we will fulfil our commitments to all concerned.”
Sourav Ganguly spoke to Telegraph on the financial implications of the suspension “If we fail to complete the IPL, the loss will be close to Rs 2,500 crore. That is going by early estimates. There has got to be a lot of shuffling. Only a day has passed since we suspended the IPL. We have to speak to other boards and see if a window can be made available before the T20 World Cup... Lot of things are involved and we will slowly start working on them. When we started the tournament in Dubai, there were close to 700 cases in the UAE which increased by a few hundred in the later stages. Here it’s close to 4 lakh today. This proliferation of Covid-19 cases has been a major issue
Mumbai Indians have released a video where the defending champs have hailed the decision to suspend the league. Also seen in the video are skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Adam Milne, Jayant Yadav, Shane Bond and Robin Singh. In the video Rohit said, “In the light of everything that is happening around the country, I think it’s a very good decision.” – @rohitsharma45. Paltan, thank you for your unrelenting support throughout the tournament! Till we meet again, we hope you keep staying safe and strong.”
The other big problem though would be the availability of the overseas players in September. Most of the big names would be on national duty in preparation for the World T20 next month. Will the BCCI and the franchises agree to host the remainder of the IPL without some of the star foreign players? That will completely change the dynamics, team structure and composition of the various participating teams and give an unfair advantage/disadvantage as the case might be to a few franchises.
There are two big issues for the BCCI in conducting the tournament in September in India. Firstly, it is the safety of the players as there is another (third) wave of the pandemic which is expected to hit the country later in the year. No one is quite sure what the timeline would be and this uncertainty can create havoc in pre-scheduling an event which has already been rescheduled. However, there is an option to host the remainder of the tournament in the UAE which has largely controlled the Covid-19 pandemic. The Emirates hosted the 2020 edition of the IPL successfully in a secured bio-bubble.
“See, we have better contacts in Chennai, so it was decided to fly both Hussey and Balaji into Chennai in an air ambulance to ensure that if the need arises, we have the facilities ready. Fortunately, they have no symptoms and both are doing fine. But yes, Hussey has to wait to get a negative report before he can leave India. We will arrange a charter when he is safe to fly,” a CSK official explained to news agency ANI.
In the latest development, CSK are going to send coaching staff members, L Balaji and Hussey to Chennai through air ambulance.
Meanwhile, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has come out with another video, in which he has said, that he had predicted that the IPL 2021 will be suspended. He had also requested the BCCI to spend the money of IPL, on saving lives of the people.
IPL 2021 Suspended Live Updates: IPL 2021 has been marred by Covid-19 positive cases. It all started on April 5, when 14 members of the broadcast team had tested positive, who were staying in Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai. Also, a total of 11 ground-staffers from the Wankhede Stadium had tested positive. Unlike the players and teams, they don’t stay in the bio-secure bubbles.
RCB and India skipper Virat Kohli jumped in Covid-relief work within 24 hours of IPL 2021 getting suspended. Kohli met Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal in Mumbai as he proposed his plans on the behalf of his foundation which he spearheads alongside his wife Anushka Sharma. A picture of this meeting has been shared on Twitter:
IPL Suspended Live Updates: Broadcaster Neroli Meadows and former Aus international Brett Lee flying out
IPL 2021 Suspended Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings skipper and former India captain MS Dhoni has assured his players that he would be the last person to leave the CSK camp as he would be overseeing that each and every one of his colleagues have left for home safely and securely. ‘Mahi bhai’ as he is known in his team told his players on a video chat that since the IPL was happening in India, foreigners must leave first and then the domestic players should think of leaving, meanwhile he will be the last person to leave, concludes a report in The Indian Express.
New Zealand pacer Trent Boult won’t be going to England right now and will return home where he will undergo quarantine and have a reunion with his family later. He will train at Mount Maunganui before leaving for England where he will link up with his team and possibly be playing at the WTC final against India. But this means that he will be unavailable for the two Test series against England.
Independent journalist Chander Shekhar Luthra writes in newslaundry.com, "A senior Delhi and District Cricket Association official recently booked a local club ground for visiting IPL teams to practise, despite, it’s reliably learnt, fellow administrators cautioning this breached bio-bubble protocols. Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad were driven to the Roshanara Club for practice sessions. Though the teams took along their own food and beverages as well as waiters to serve the players, the club’s staff and relatives of its officials were allowed to watch the practice sessions. A few individuals tried clicking selfies with star Indian players while they were going to use washrooms."
Even as BCCI is trying to contain the fallout of IPL 2021, more shocking reports of the extend of the IPL 2021 Bio-bubble breaches are putting the board in a spot of bother. After news of bookies employed as cleaners at the Arun Jaitely Stadium, various reports claim a massive failure in maintaining the bubble after teams practising at the local club in Delhi came in contact with the general public.
IPL 2021 Suspended Live Updates: Cricbuzz also reports that there are two chartered flights from Ahmedabad. One will be leaving for south Indian cities like Chennai and Bangalore. Meanwhile the other one will be leaving for New Delhi. The city was stationing four IPL teams and they have a sizable population of domestic cricketers waiting to reach home.
Meanwhile BCCI is working with international boards as they continue to lobby the respective governments for permission. Australia has a flight ban in place and therefore BCCI are flying the Aussie cricketers to Maldives. Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting has confirmed this to Cricbuzz that the Aussie contingent is in Ahmedabad and will be boarding their flights where they will be in quarantine for ten days before leaving for Australia.
But, it is not all gloom as the overseas players have started to fly out of the country. The Australians are flying to the Maldives and Sri Lanka before being allowed back to their country. A few of the England cricketers have already reached their country are in a mandatory 10-day quarantine. The Kiwis and West Indies players will be flying out soon enough while the South Africans too have no hassle in travelling to their country.
Only Mumbai Indians will be sending their overseas players by chartered flights. These flights will be leaving for New Zealand, West Indies via South Africa. According to Cricbuzz, they have invited other overseas players to join them. Mumbai Indians has a sizable population of Kiwi cricketers this includes Trent Boult, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Shane Bond and they are likely to be joined by other Kiwi cricketers from other teams. Meanwhile one aircraft will take off for Trinidad (where Kieron Pollard lives). It will travel to West Indies via Johannesburg in South Africa where they will offload a number of South African cricketers-Quinton de Kock and Marco Jansen. This flight will leave in the next 24 to 48 hours.
IPL 2021 Suspended Live Updates: Even as BCCI is trying to contain the fallout of IPL 2021, more shocking reports of the extend of the IPL 2021 Bio-bubble breaches are putting the board in a spot of bother. After news of bookies employed as cleaners at the Arun Jaitely Stadium, various reports claim a massive failure in maintaining the bubble after teams practising at the local club in Delhi came in contact with the general public.
But, it is not all gloom as the overseas players have started to fly out of the country. The Australians are flying to the Maldives and Sri Lanka before being allowed back to their country. A few of the England cricketers have already reached their country are in a mandatory 10-day quarantine. The Kiwis and West Indies players will be flying out soon enough while the South Africans too have no hassle in travelling to their country.
Only Mumbai Indians will be sending their overseas players by chartered flights. These flights will be leaving for New Zealand, West Indies via South Africa. According to Cricbuzz, they have invited other overseas players to join them. Mumbai Indians has a sizable population of Kiwi cricketers this includes Trent Boult, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Shane Bond and they are likely to be joined by other Kiwi cricketers from other teams. Meanwhile one aircraft will take off for Trinidad (where Kieron Pollard lives). It will travel to West Indies via Johannesburg in South Africa where they will offload a number of South African cricketers-Quinton de Kock and Marco Jansen. This flight will leave in the next 24 to 48 hours.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have told Cricbuzz that they have no clarity on the flight schedule. “We’re trying our best, but we don’t have clarity on this so far,” said an SRH manager on Tuesday. They have booked Go Air flights but they are struggling to fly to Barbados specifically. Meanwhile not all is doom and gloom. South Africa is still allowing flights, therefore South African cricketers must reach home with ease. Faf du Plessis has confirmed to the website that they are leaving for home in commercial flights. Meanwhile eight of the eleven English players have landed in London yesterday.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here