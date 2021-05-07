T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2021 Suspended Live Updates: Part Payment from Rajasthan Royals Helping Family in Toughest Time - Chetan Sakariya

Check all the live updates post the IPL suspension as BCCI and franchises fly out overseas players safely but are faced with a tough ask of ho and when to reschedule the league, if at all it can be managed

12:27 (IST)

“I was lucky because I had received my part payment from Rajasthan Royals a few days ago. I straight away transferred money back home, and that is helping my family the most in my toughest time,” Sakariya, who represented Rajasthan Royals in IPL told The Indian Express.He also said that people are gunning for IPL to stop but he highlighted the fact that players like him will be starved of money if the tournament had gotten suspended earlier. Sakariya is uncapped and without a central contract.

11:47 (IST)

"It's like a war zone, and traditionally New Zealand has always repatriated its citizens from war zones, and I think that that kind of urgency needs to be exercised in getting New Zealanders back from the Indian subcontinent. "That's been an incursion, it's a viral one - notwithstanding that, they're in serious danger and it's our duty as a nation, and our duty to citizens to bring them back. The Government has so far declined to lay on repatriation flights and that position might need to be tested legally, said Pancha Narayanan, President of Multicultural New Zealand, an umbrella organisation of ethnic communities. 

11:33 (IST)

Former India all-rounder Laxmi Ratan Shukla on Thursday announced he has donated his entire Indian Premier League commentary fee to the West Bengal’s Chief Minister Relief Fund to contribute in the fight against COVID-19. Shukla had served as Kolkata’s Sports and Youth Affairs Minister between 2016 and 2021 before quitting politics early this year. He was a TMC MLA from the Howrah Uttar constituency. “I am glad that I could donate my IPL 2021 commentary’s remuneration for the state’s welfare on my birthday,” Shukla said.

11:32 (IST)

Cricket South Africa Director Graeme Smith has said none of the country’s players, who took part in the now-postponed IPL, “felt at risk” during their stay in India as the BCCI created a good Bio-Secure Environment (BSE). The IPL was postponed on May 4 after multiple COVID-19 cases emerged inside the bio-bubble. The 11 South Africans, who participated in the league, have already left for Johannesburg.

11:03 (IST)

IPL Suspended Live Updates: The BCCI which is looking at a huge loss, now wants the tournament to happen in late September just before the ICC World T20. But at the same time, it is in no hurry to decide the venue. Now the onus is on BCCI to deal with ICC on the availability of venue–UAE which might host either IPL or World T20 in the near future.

11:03 (IST)

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman has recounted the incidents of May 3rd as the news of CSK bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and CEO Kasi Viswanathan testing positive for Covid-19 was brought to light. Laxman said the ‘apprehensions mounted’ once SRH camp was made aware of the news.“We had full confidence in the protocols that had been put in place even when we moved from one city to another, but once we learnt of the positive tests in the KKR and CSK camp, our apprehensions mounted,” he wrote in his column in TOI.“We [SRH] had just finished a match against CSK and several of us caught up with old friends, so there was understandable anxiety and unrest until the test results were out,” he added.

11:03 (IST)

Chris Morris has reached South Africa following the suspension of IPL 2021 after multiple players who part of various teams’ bio-bubbles were tested positive for the coronavirus. Allrounder Morris, who was representing Rajasthan Royals, expressed sigh of relief while revealing how the players and support staff responded when they first heard of two Kolkata Knight Riders cricketers testing COVID-19 positive which led to postponement of a match scheduled for Monday evening in Ahmedabad.

