IPL 2021 Suspended Live Updates: Part Payment from Rajasthan Royals Helping Family in Toughest Time - Chetan Sakariya

IPL 2021 Suspended Live Updates: The BCCI which is looking at a huge loss, now wants the tournament to happen in late September just before the ICC World T20. But at the same time, it is in no hurry to decide the venue. Now the onus is on BCCI to deal with ICC on the availability of venue–UAE which might host either IPL or World T20 in the near future.

Earlier a report in ESPN Cricinfo stated that MCC, Surrey, Warwickshire and Lancashire have shot the letter to ECB about their plans to complete the event in two weeks in the second half of September this year. Meanwhile ECB and MCC haven’t made any specific comment whether they will be able to host the tournament. The Chief Executive Committee too met at ICC and IPL was understandably not on their agenda.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman has recounted the incidents of May 3rd as the news of CSK bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and CEO Kasi Viswanathan testing positive for Covid-19 was brought to light. Laxman said the ‘apprehensions mounted’ once SRH camp was made aware of the news.“We had full confidence in the protocols that had been put in place even when we moved from one city to another, but once we learnt of the positive tests in the KKR and CSK camp, our apprehensions mounted,” he wrote in his column in TOI.“We [SRH] had just finished a match against CSK and several of us caught up with old friends, so there was understandable anxiety and unrest until the test results were out,” he added.

Chris Morris has reached South Africa following the suspension of IPL 2021 after multiple players who part of various teams’ bio-bubbles were tested positive for the coronavirus. Allrounder Morris, who was representing Rajasthan Royals, expressed sigh of relief while revealing how the players and support staff responded when they first heard of two Kolkata Knight Riders cricketers testing COVID-19 positive which led to postponement of a match scheduled for Monday evening in Ahmedabad.

“The moment we heard that, when players are testing positive, inside the bubble, then everyone starts asking questions,” Morris was quoted as saying by IOL. “The alarm bells definitely started going off for all of us.” By Monday when they postponed that game (KKR vs RCB), we knew the tournament was under pressure to continue,” he added.

Morris, the most expensive player ever bought at an IPL auction, revealed it became chaotic and England cricketers were panicking.

