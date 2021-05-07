IPL 2021 Suspended Highlights: Williamson Leaves India For Maldives; Hussey Tests Negative For COVID-19

IPL 2021 Suspended, May 7 Highlights: Everyday brings something new. And such has been the case surrounding IPL 2021. Four members of New Zealand contingent in India left for Maldives in a flight today alongside CSK’s Australian players in a sudden development. Later in the day, reports emerged that CSK batting coach Mike Hussey has tested negative for the coronvirus but will continue to remain in quarantine.

There’s a lot happening in the world of cricket. Australia star bowler Pat Cummins has come forward and expressed his views about the T20I World Cup that is supposed to take place in India. He has said that the WC should not happen here, if it depletes resources of the country.

Earlier a report in ESPN Cricinfo stated that MCC, Surrey, Warwickshire and Lancashire have shot the letter to ECB about their plans to complete the event in two weeks in the second half of September this year. Meanwhile ECB and MCC haven’t made any specific comment whether they will be able to host the tournament. The Chief Executive Committee too met at ICC and IPL was understandably not on their agenda.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman has recounted the incidents of May 3rd as the news of CSK bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and CEO Kasi Viswanathan testing positive for Covid-19 was brought to light. Laxman said the ‘apprehensions mounted’ once SRH camp was made aware of the news.“We had full confidence in the protocols that had been put in place even when we moved from one city to another, but once we learnt of the positive tests in the KKR and CSK camp, our apprehensions mounted,” he wrote in his column in TOI.“We [SRH] had just finished a match against CSK and several of us caught up with old friends, so there was understandable anxiety and unrest until the test results were out,” he added.

Chris Morris has reached South Africa following the suspension of IPL 2021 after multiple players who part of various teams’ bio-bubbles were tested positive for the coronavirus. Allrounder Morris, who was representing Rajasthan Royals, expressed sigh of relief while revealing how the players and support staff responded when they first heard of two Kolkata Knight Riders cricketers testing COVID-19 positive which led to postponement of a match scheduled for Monday evening in Ahmedabad.

“The moment we heard that, when players are testing positive, inside the bubble, then everyone starts asking questions,” Morris was quoted as saying by IOL. “The alarm bells definitely started going off for all of us.” By Monday when they postponed that game (KKR vs RCB), we knew the tournament was under pressure to continue,” he added.

Morris, the most expensive player ever bought at an IPL auction, revealed it became chaotic and England cricketers were panicking.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here