IPL 2021 Suspended Live Updates: Third KKR Player Tests Positive; SLC Comes Forward to Host IPL 2021

IPL 2021 Suspended, May 8 Live Updates: Check all the live updates post the suspension of IPL 2021 as most of the overseas players make their way out of the country. Michael Hussey’s latest Covid-19 test has returned negative but he is still in isolation while a third KKR player has been tested positive and is barred from taking his flight back home.

It was reported that several English counties write to ECB of their interest in hosting the IPL in late September just after India England Test Series. Several top cricketers of both countries will be available and will be stationed in the country. A sizable Indian population only adds to the advantages.

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen is of the opinion that while many are suggesting UAE as the logical venue, he differs. As per Pietersen, who was in doing commentary duties in IPL 2021, the event should move to the United Kingdom.‘I have seen people talking about the UAE as a possible destination to finish the IPL in September but I actually think that the IPL should move to the UK,’ Pietersen told Betway Insider.

