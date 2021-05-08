CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL 2021 Suspended Live Updates: Third KKR Player Tests Positive; SLC Comes Forward to Host IPL 2021

IPL 2021 Suspended Live Updates: Third KKR Player Tests Positive; SLC Comes Forward to Host IPL 2021

Check all the live updates post the suspension of IPL 2021 as most of the overseas players make their way out of the country.

Highlights

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
08:22 (IST)

In a dramatic turn of events, it is being reported that four New Zealand members Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner along with Tommy Simsek who were kept in a mini-bubble in Delhi, have left for Maldives on Friday. What has added to the chaos is the fact that even New Zealand Cricket wasn’t aware of their plans and whereabouts. “We’ve been informed that the four New Zealanders felt insecure in the Delhi bubble and they were not sure when they can leave for UK,” Cricbuzz quoted an unnamed franchise official as saying on Friday. As per the report, they weren’t feeling secure staying in the country and so left with Chennai Super Kings’ Australia-bound players. “They did not want to stay here too long and left with the Australia-bound Chennai Super Kings players, who were flying to Maldives,” the official added.

08:21 (IST)

New Zealand test cricket batsman Tim Seifert has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been refused permission to board a repatriation flight from India to New Zealand.Seifert was among a group of New Zealand players and support staff from the suspended Indian Premier League who were booked on a charter flight to New Zealand on Saturday. He failed both his pre-flight tests and has been taken into quarantine, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement. The statement said Seifert, who has been playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, is experiencing moderate symptoms. Seifert will be treated while in quarantine and will have to return a negative test before being allowed to return to New Zealand, where he faces a further 14 days of managed isolation.NZC chief executive David White said Seifert had tested negative seven times in the past 10 days before failing his pre-depature tests. White said he is confident the player will be well cared for while in quarantine.

08:21 (IST)

IPL might have been suspended but when it comes to its popularity it has almost no competition. Everyone knows the tournament is a cash cow and that’s why every other board wants to host the tournament. Its being reported that several English counties are already interested. There are also reports that ECB might host it and now Sri Lanka Cricket has come ahead and offered a window to host the tourney. A lot rides on completion of IPL, which if not completed might cost the BCCI for a tune of more than Rs 2500 Crore. “Yes, we can certainly provide a window to host the IPL in the month of September”, Prof. Arjuna de Silva, the chief of the managing committee of the SLC told PakObserver.net.“We hear the UAE (United Arab Emirates) is their one option but Sri Lanka can not be ignored for all reasons”.“We are planning to host the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in July-August and the grounds and other infrastructure will be ready for the IPL in September”, he added.

08:20 (IST)

Michael Hussey's latest Covid-19 test has returned negative but he is still in isolation while a third KKR player has been tested positive and is barred from taking his flight back home.   

08:20 (IST)

IPL 2021 Suspended Live Updates: It was reported that several English counties write to ECB of their interest in hosting the IPL in late September just after India England Test Series. Several top cricketers of both countries will be available and will be stationed in the country. A sizable Indian population only adds to the advantages.

08:20 (IST)

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen is of the opinion that while many are suggesting UAE as the logical venue, he differs. As per Pietersen, who was in doing commentary duties in IPL 2021, the event should move to the United Kingdom.‘I have seen people talking about the UAE as a possible destination to finish the IPL in September but I actually think that the IPL should move to the UK,’ Pietersen told Betway Insider.

IPL 2021 Suspended Live Updates: Third KKR Player Tests Positive; SLC Comes Forward to Host IPL 2021

IPL 2021 Suspended, May 8 Live Updates:  Check all the live updates post the suspension of IPL 2021 as most of the overseas players make their way out of the country. Michael Hussey’s latest Covid-19 test has returned negative but he is still in isolation while a third KKR player has been tested positive and is barred from taking his flight back home.

It was reported that several English counties write to ECB of their interest in hosting the IPL in late September just after India England Test Series. Several top cricketers of both countries will be available and will be stationed in the country. A sizable Indian population only adds to the advantages.

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen is of the opinion that while many are suggesting UAE as the logical venue, he differs. As per Pietersen, who was in doing commentary duties in IPL 2021, the event should move to the United Kingdom.‘I have seen people talking about the UAE as a possible destination to finish the IPL in September but I actually think that the IPL should move to the UK,’ Pietersen told Betway Insider.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches