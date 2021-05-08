IPL 2021 Suspended Live Updates: Third KKR Player Tests Positive; SLC Comes Forward to Host IPL 2021

08:22 (IST)
In a dramatic turn of events, it is being reported that four New Zealand members Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner along with Tommy Simsek who were kept in a mini-bubble in Delhi, have left for Maldives on Friday. What has added to the chaos is the fact that even New Zealand Cricket wasn’t aware of their plans and whereabouts. “We’ve been informed that the four New Zealanders felt insecure in the Delhi bubble and they were not sure when they can leave for UK,” Cricbuzz quoted an unnamed franchise official as saying on Friday. As per the report, they weren’t feeling secure staying in the country and so left with Chennai Super Kings’ Australia-bound players. “They did not want to stay here too long and left with the Australia-bound Chennai Super Kings players, who were flying to Maldives,” the official added.