IPL 2021 Suspended: Michael Hussey Flown to Chennai in Air-Ambulance

The Chennai Super Kings has flown out Michael Hussey and Lakshmipati Balaji by an air ambulance to Chennai. The whole team was stationed in New Delhi for the IPL 2021. Now, with the season cancelled the franchise is flying them out. Since the above mentioned players are asymptomatic, there is no cause of worry but CSK management didn’t want to take any chances.

Virat Kohli Comes in Aid for Covid-Ravaged Mumbai, Just a Day After IPL Suspension

“See, we have better contacts in Chennai, so it was decided to fly both Hussey and Balaji into Chennai in an air ambulance to ensure that if the need arises, we have the facilities ready. Fortunately, they have no symptoms and both are doing fine. But yes, Hussey has to wait to get a negative report before he can leave India. We will arrange a charter when he is safe to fly,” a CSK official explained to news agency ANI.

Dhoni to Leave Last

Chennai Super Kings skipper and former India captain MS Dhoni has assured his players that he would be the last person to leave the CSK camp as he would be overseeing that each and every one of his colleagues have left for home safely and securely. ‘Mahi bhai’ as he is known in his team told his players on a video chat that since the IPL was happening in India, foreigners must leave first and then the domestic players should think of leaving, meanwhile he will be the last person to leave, concludes a report in The Indian Express.

Also read: No Charter Flight for Australia Players at this Moment: CA Chief Nick Hockley

“As for MS, he is heading home in the afternoon in a charter we have arranged which will be a hopping flight. It will head from Delhi to Ranchi and from there to Hyderabad. MS was clear that he wanted to wait till everyone left and only then he would leave the bubble we created in Delhi,” the official added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here