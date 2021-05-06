IPL 2021 Suspended: Mohammed Shami Heads Back Home

After the suspension of this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL 14) due to COVID-19, players have started returning to their home. Many players including Ravindra Jadeja shared pictures from their homecoming on social media. Now, Punjab Kings’ pacer Mohammed Shami has posted a picture of him heading back to his home. Shami tweeted a picture of himself in protective gear travelling back to his home from Punjab Kings’ camp. In his tweet, Shami urged people to mask up and follow COVID-19 protocols to protect themselves from the coronavirus infection.

And it’s time to go home.. everyone please stay inside and follow all the safety protocols. Protect yourself and your family. #wearmask #stayhome #SaddaPunjab #mshami11 pic.twitter.com/Pe6e0VzKSs — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) May 6, 2021

IPL 14 was suspended by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on May 4 due to the surge of coronavirus cases in India. Many players were also tested positive of COVID-19 despite the tournament being held in a biosecure bubble. Initially, the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Bangalore scheduled for May 3 was called off after two players — Varun Chakravarty and Sandeep Warrier — from the KKR camp were tested positive.

Later, Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha along with Amit Mishra from Delhi Capitals and several other support staff members of various franchises tested positive for COVID- 19.

The looming shadow of the coronavirus infection forced the BCCI and IPL governing council to suspend the tournament midway. The authorities have been looking to relocate foreign players who have been stuck in India after travel restrictions in many countries.The tournament had almost completed its halfway mark with 29 of the scheduled 60 matches being played out. The last completed match was played on May 2 between Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals.

The adjournment of the tournament brought disappointment for the fans. BCCI is yet to make an announcement about the scheduling of the remaining matches of the tournament and the wait for the fans could be long this time. The speculation suggests that the league could be moved to a foreign location like last year when the COVID-19 situation gets a bit under control.

