- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 38 - 9 May, SunUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 39 - 10 May, MonUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
IPL 2021 Suspended: Mumbai Indians' Foreign Recruits Have Reached Their Destinations Safely
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday said that all their foreign players and support staff have reached their respective destinations safely
- PTI
- Updated: May 9, 2021, 3:39 PM IST
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday said that all their foreign players and support staff have reached their respective destinations safely after the IPL 2021 was indefinitely suspended midway into the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lucrative league was suspended last week after COVID positive cases were reported in its bio-bubble.
IPL 2021: Quinton de Kock’s Wife Sasha Hurly Bids Farewell To The Mumbai Indians
“All foreign members of the MI contingent have reached their destinations safe & sound. Paltan, make sure you follow all safety protocols. Stay at home. Stay safe,” MI said in a message on its twitter handle.
IPL 2021 Suspended Highlights: Shakib Al Hasan Negative in First COVID Test, Mustafizur Rahman Awaits Result
A total of 14 foreign players and support of MI have left India after the cash-rich tournament had come to a halt on May 4.
According to MI, Kieron Pollard reached Trinidad safely, South African wicketkeeper- batsman Quinton de Kock and Marco Jansen had landed in Johannesburg.
The franchise’s Australian players Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile and support staff members, including chief coach Mahela Jayawardene have reached Maldives via a charter flight, and they will serve a 14-day quarantine there.
MI’s New Zealand players, including the likes of Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham and Trent Boult and support staff, have reached Auckland via a charter flight arranged by the franchise.
India is witnessing a devastating second wave of the pandemic with more than 4 lakh fresh cases and over 4000 deaths being reported in the last two days.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
CSK vs PBKS, IPL, 202109 May Sunday 15:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
RCB vs SRH, IPL, 202109 May Sunday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
MI vs KKR, IPL, 202110 May Monday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
DC vs RR, IPL, 202111 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
CSK vs KKR, IPL, 202112 May Wednesday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Complete Schedule