IPL 2021 Suspended: Mumbai Indians Sending Overseas Players by Own Charter Flights; Australian Contingent Flies to Maldives

Mumbai Indians will be flying back their players through chartered aircrafts meanwhile SRH and PBKS are struggling with flight schedules. 38-member Australian contingent will be leaving for Maldives, while eight of the eleven English cricketer have already landed in London. Here is what’s happening across all franchisees as they grapple with logistical challenges:

Mumbai Indians to Send all Players by Chartered Flight

Only Mumbai Indians will be sending their overseas players by chartered flights. These flights will be leaving for New Zealand, West Indies via South Africa. According to Cricbuzz, they have invited other overseas players to join them. Mumbai Indians has a sizable population of Kiwi cricketers this includes Trent Boult, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Shane Bond and they are likely to be joined by other Kiwi cricketers from other teams. Meanwhile one aircraft will take off for Trinidad (where Kieron Pollard lives). It will travel to West Indies via Johannesburg in South Africa where they will offload a number of South African cricketers-Quinton de Kock and Marco Jansen. This flight will leave in the next 24 to 48 hours.

SRH Struggling

Sunrisers Hyderabad have told Cricbuzz that they have no clarity on the flight schedule. “We’re trying our best, but we don’t have clarity on this so far,” said an SRH manager on Tuesday. They have booked Go Air flights but they are struggling to fly to Barbados specifically. Meanwhile not all is doom and gloom. South Africa is still allowing flights, therefore South African cricketers must reach home with ease. Faf du Plessis has confirmed to the website that they are leaving for home in commercial flights. Meanwhile eight of the eleven English players have landed in London yesterday.

BCCI Working With Multiple Boards

Meanwhile BCCI is working with international boards as they continue to lobby the respective governments for permission. Australia has a flight ban in place and therefore BCCI are flying the Aussie cricketers to Maldives. Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting has confirmed this to Cricbuzz that the Aussie contingent is in Ahmedabad and will be boarding their flights where they will be in quarantine for ten days before leaving for Australia.

Two Chartered Flights for Domestic Players

Cricbuzz also reports that there are two chartered flights from Ahmedabad. One will be leaving for south Indian cities like Chennai and Bangalore. Meanwhile the other one will be leaving for New Delhi. The city was stationing four IPL teams and they have a sizable population of domestic cricketers waiting to reach home.

