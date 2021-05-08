- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 35 - 8 May, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 36 - 8 May, SatUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021 Suspended: Now, Sri Lanka Offers to Host The Tournament
There were reports that IPL might be conducted in either UAE or England. Now Sri Lanka has too jumped in the bandwagon.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 8, 2021, 8:03 AM IST
IPL might have been suspended but when it comes to its popularity it has almost no competition. Everyone knows the tournament is a cash cow and that’s why every other board wants to host the tournament. Its being reported that several English counties are already interested. There are also reports that ECB might host it and now Sri Lanka Cricket has come ahead and offered a window to host the tourney. A lot rides on completion of IPL, which if not completed might cost the BCCI for a tune of more than Rs 2500 Crore.
Also read: We Will Have a Loss of More Than 2500 Crore
SLC Offers Window to Host IPL
“Yes, we can certainly provide a window to host the IPL in the month of September”, Prof. Arjuna de Silva, the chief of the managing committee of the SLC told PakObserver.net.“We hear the UAE (United Arab Emirates) is their one option but Sri Lanka can not be ignored for all reasons”.“We are planning to host the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in July-August and the grounds and other infrastructure will be ready for the IPL in September”, he added.
Also read: Tim Seifert Third KKR Player to Contract Virus
‘IPL Should Move to UK’
Earlier it was reported that several English counties write to ECB of their interest in hosting the IPL in late September just after India England Test Series. Several top cricketers of both the countries will be available and will be stationed in the country. A sizable Indian population only adds to the advantages.
Former England batter Kevin Pietersen is of the opinion that while many are suggesting UAE as the logical venue, he differs. As per Pietersen, who was in doing commentary duties in IPL 2021, the event should move to the United Kingdom.‘I have seen people talking about the UAE as a possible destination to finish the IPL in September but I actually think that the IPL should move to the UK,’ Pietersen told Betway Insider.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
KKR vs DC, IPL, 202108 May Saturday 15:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
RR vs MI, IPL, 202108 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
CSK vs PBKS, IPL, 202109 May Sunday 15:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
RCB vs SRH, IPL, 202109 May Sunday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
MI vs KKR, IPL, 202110 May Monday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Complete Schedule