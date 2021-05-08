IPL 2021 Suspended: Now, Sri Lanka Offers to Host The Tournament

IPL might have been suspended but when it comes to its popularity it has almost no competition. Everyone knows the tournament is a cash cow and that’s why every other board wants to host the tournament. Its being reported that several English counties are already interested. There are also reports that ECB might host it and now Sri Lanka Cricket has come ahead and offered a window to host the tourney. A lot rides on completion of IPL, which if not completed might cost the BCCI for a tune of more than Rs 2500 Crore.

SLC Offers Window to Host IPL

“Yes, we can certainly provide a window to host the IPL in the month of September”, Prof. Arjuna de Silva, the chief of the managing committee of the SLC told PakObserver.net.“We hear the UAE (United Arab Emirates) is their one option but Sri Lanka can not be ignored for all reasons”.“We are planning to host the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in July-August and the grounds and other infrastructure will be ready for the IPL in September”, he added.

‘IPL Should Move to UK’

Earlier it was reported that several English counties write to ECB of their interest in hosting the IPL in late September just after India England Test Series. Several top cricketers of both the countries will be available and will be stationed in the country. A sizable Indian population only adds to the advantages.

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen is of the opinion that while many are suggesting UAE as the logical venue, he differs. As per Pietersen, who was in doing commentary duties in IPL 2021, the event should move to the United Kingdom.‘I have seen people talking about the UAE as a possible destination to finish the IPL in September but I actually think that the IPL should move to the UK,’ Pietersen told Betway Insider.

