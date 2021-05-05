IPL 2021 Suspended: Players Could Have Picked up the Virus at Airport, Says Report

Well, IPL 2021 stands suspended indefinitely and the reason behind this a possible breach of bio-bubble. Now the question is where did the breach actually took place? Or where did the players contract the virus despite a watertight bubble and protocols in place. Well, it is the airport terminals. Unlike 2020 where the players traveled by bus, this time several teams had to fly out to different places by air. In that case they had to check in at the airport terminals and possibly got infected, a report from NDTV concludes. The report claims that the teams have demanded tarmac access but it was denied by the state governments.

“NDTV has learned two players and one team coach contracted COVID-19 while travelling through the airport terminus. Teams had demanded tarmac access from state governments, which was denied, thus risking the players. In UAE, there was no air travel,” it says.

Players Picked it up at Airport

Last year when the tournament happened, players were given a tracking device. This year the tracking devices were faulty and never lived upto their standards. In such a case BCCI were left assuming about the whereabouts of a particular player. Also, the food delivery was allowed till the last week despite the Covid situation getting worse by the day. Also there was no SOP for a number of people like DJ, hotel staff, caterers and net bowlers. These people kept changing as teams kept changing cities.

‘IPL Not Cancelled’

BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla has clarified that the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League has not been cancelled, it has only been suspended indefinitely owing to a COVID-19 outbreak in BCCI’s bio-secure bubble. Rajiv Shukla, speaking to Star Sports said that the decision on the completion of the tournament will be taken in due course of time.

“I want to make it clear that IPL 2021 has been not cancelled. It has been suspended, it has been postponed, it has been deferred, so it will happen. The remaining part of this year’s IPL will happen. But in due course, when the covid situation improves, a decision will be taken about it,” said Shukla.

