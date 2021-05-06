IPL 2021 Suspended: Shikhar Dhawan Gets First Dose of Covid Vaccine, Urges Everyone to Get Vaccinated

The IPL 2021 has been postponed indefinitely, due to the unprecedented circumstances that the nation is facing due to Covid-19. For now, that marks the culmination of the biggest T20 league in the world, as players, foreign and national, leave for their respective homes. The ones who have reached home, have started with their efforts of helping out the needy in time of crisis, and making themselves secure by taking Covid-19 jabs.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan took the vaccine shot, and posted his picture online. Not only that, he urged one and all to get vaccinated.

“Vaccinated ✅ Can’t thank all our frontline warriors enough for their sacrifices and dedication. Please do not hesitate and get yourself vaccinated as soon as possible. It’ll help us all defeat this virus.”

Not only him, but a list of high-profile ex-cricketers had also got their Covid vaccines. Sunil Gavaskar, Madan Lal, Chetan Sharma and Kapil Dev feature in the list.

Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina has shared his feelings on the state of affairs as far as the Covid-19 is concerned. Raina said ‘this is not a joke anymore’ and despite this the country will overcome the situation together. “This isn’t a joke anymore! So many lives at stake & never felt so helpless in life. No matter how much we want to help, but we are literally running out of resources. Every single person of this country deserves a salute right for standing by each other to save lives!” he tweeted.

Apart from that, a host of players have come forward and shown their support to the Covid-19 patients in the country. The newest addition is India skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli met Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal in Mumbai as he proposed his plans on the behalf of his foundation which he spearheads alongside his wife Anushka Sharma.

