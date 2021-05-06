- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 33 - 6 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
PBKS
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 34 - 7 May, FriUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021 Suspended: Shikhar Dhawan Gets First Dose of Covid Vaccine, Urges Everyone to Get Vaccinated
India opener Shikhar Dhawan took the vaccine shot, and posted his picture online.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 6, 2021, 5:08 PM IST
The IPL 2021 has been postponed indefinitely, due to the unprecedented circumstances that the nation is facing due to Covid-19. For now, that marks the culmination of the biggest T20 league in the world, as players, foreign and national, leave for their respective homes. The ones who have reached home, have started with their efforts of helping out the needy in time of crisis, and making themselves secure by taking Covid-19 jabs.
ALSO READ – Virat Kohli Comes in Aid for Covid-Ravaged Mumbai, Just a Day After IPL Suspension | SEE PHOTOS
India opener Shikhar Dhawan took the vaccine shot, and posted his picture online. Not only that, he urged one and all to get vaccinated.
“Vaccinated ✅ Can’t thank all our frontline warriors enough for their sacrifices and dedication. Please do not hesitate and get yourself vaccinated as soon as possible. It’ll help us all defeat this virus.”
Vaccinated ✅ Can’t thank all our frontline warriors enough for their sacrifices and dedication. Please do not hesitate and get yourself vaccinated as soon as possible. It’ll help us all defeat this virus. pic.twitter.com/0bqBnsaWRh
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 6, 2021
Not only him, but a list of high-profile ex-cricketers had also got their Covid vaccines. Sunil Gavaskar, Madan Lal, Chetan Sharma and Kapil Dev feature in the list.
Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina has shared his feelings on the state of affairs as far as the Covid-19 is concerned. Raina said ‘this is not a joke anymore’ and despite this the country will overcome the situation together. “This isn’t a joke anymore! So many lives at stake & never felt so helpless in life. No matter how much we want to help, but we are literally running out of resources. Every single person of this country deserves a salute right for standing by each other to save lives!” he tweeted.
ALSO READ – IPL 2021: Post World T20 in November Might Be The Most Opportune Window To Complete IPL 2021
Apart from that, a host of players have come forward and shown their support to the Covid-19 patients in the country. The newest addition is India skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli met Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal in Mumbai as he proposed his plans on the behalf of his foundation which he spearheads alongside his wife Anushka Sharma.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs PBKS, IPL, 202106 May Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs CSK, IPL, 202107 May Friday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
KKR vs DC, IPL, 202108 May Saturday 15:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
RR vs MI, IPL, 202108 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
CSK vs PBKS, IPL, 202109 May Sunday 15:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Complete Schedule