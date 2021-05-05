- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
IPL 2021 Suspended: This is Not a Joke Anymore-Suresh Raina Reacts to Covid Situation
Suresh Raina was part of CSK setup which saw as many three positive cases of Coronavirus. Batting coach Michael Hussey was the third person from CSK to be tested positive.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 5, 2021, 7:55 AM IST
Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina has shared his feelings on the state of affairs as far as the Covid-19 is concerned especially as it led to cancellation of IPL. Raina said ‘this is not a joke anymore’ and despite this the country will overcome the situation together.
IPL 2021 Suspended Live Updates
‘This isn’t a joke’
This isn’t a joke anymore! So many lives at stake & never felt so helpless in life. No matter how much we want to help, but we are literally running out of resources. Every single person of this country deserves a salute right for standing by each other to save lives! #WeCandoit
— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 4, 2021
“This isn’t a joke anymore! So many lives at stake & never felt so helpless in life. No matter how much we want to help, but we are literally running out of resources. Every single person of this country deserves a salute right for standing by each other to save lives!” he tweeted. Raina had left the CSK bubble last year when the IPL was shifted to UAE. But this year chose to play and accounted for 123 runs in seven games. He was himself very vocal and came out in aid of people affected by Covid-19.
IPL 2021: Full List of Covid19 Positive Players, Support, Ground Staff & Broadcast Team
Hussey Tests Positive
Raina’s once colleague and his batting coach Michael Hussey has tested positive as well. Hussey was part of CSK setup and he became the latest person of the IPL ecosystem to get infected.CSK bowling coach L Balaji had earlier tested positive for the virus, along with a member of the travel staff. The CSK team is currently in Delhi.The IPL was on Monday suspended after multiple cases within the bubble.CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had returned positive test on Sunday morning. However, he returned negative tests by evening, confirming that the earlier test was a false positive.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking