IPL 2021 Suspended: This is Not a Joke Anymore-Suresh Raina Reacts to Covid Situation

Suresh Raina was part of CSK setup which saw as many three positive cases of Coronavirus. Batting coach Michael Hussey was the third person from CSK to be tested positive.

Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina has shared his feelings on the state of affairs as far as the Covid-19 is concerned especially as it led to cancellation of IPL. Raina said ‘this is not a joke anymore’ and despite this the country will overcome the situation together.

‘This isn’t a joke’

“This isn’t a joke anymore! So many lives at stake & never felt so helpless in life. No matter how much we want to help, but we are literally running out of resources. Every single person of this country deserves a salute right for standing by each other to save lives!” he tweeted. Raina had left the CSK bubble last year when the IPL was shifted to UAE. But this year chose to play and accounted for 123 runs in seven games. He was himself very vocal and came out in aid of people affected by Covid-19.

Hussey Tests Positive

Raina’s once colleague and his batting coach Michael Hussey has tested positive as well. Hussey was part of CSK setup and he became the latest person of the IPL ecosystem to get infected.CSK bowling coach L Balaji had earlier tested positive for the virus, along with a member of the travel staff. The CSK team is currently in Delhi.The IPL was on Monday suspended after multiple cases within the bubble.CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had returned positive test on Sunday morning. However, he returned negative tests by evening, confirming that the earlier test was a false positive.

