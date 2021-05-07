- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
IPL 2021 Suspended: Top 10 Batsmen to Have Hit Most Fours
Cricketnext takes a look at the top 10 four hitters of the tournament.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 7, 2021, 11:26 AM IST
Before this season of the IPL was called off, we saw a number of closely fought contests. The nature of pitches varied which forced players to adapt and adjust their games. Here, in this article, we take a look at the top 10 four hitters of the tournament.
Shikhar Dhawan: 43 fours
The left-hander was the lynchpin of the Delhi Capitals’ batting line-up as he kept giving the team solid starts up front. He smashed 43 fours that lay the perfect platform for the side.
Prithvi Shaw: 37 fours
Shikhar Dhawan’s opening partner, Prithvi Shaw was another man in form. He capitalised on the fielding restrictions in the powerplays and smashed 37 fours in 8 matches.
Faf du Plessis: 29 fours
Opening the batting for Chennai Super Kings, Faf du Plessis was one of the key components for the side as he was in form and creamed 29 fours.
KL Rahul: 27 fours
Punjab Kings captain has been a consistent performer for his side and before his illness, he hit 27 fours and kept giving his team great starts.
Jos Buttler: 27 fours
The Rajasthan Royals’ opener found great form as the season progressed and even hit a fine century against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The right-hander hit 27 fours before the season had to be called off.
Sanju Samson: 26 fours
Rajasthan Royals captain started the season in style when he smacked a century and was slowly getting back his best as IPL 2021 hurtled along. He smashed 26 boundaries in the league.
Rishabh Pant: 25 fours
Delhi Capitals’ skipper Rishabh Pant continued his good form into the league where he assumed the role in the middle order. The captain hit 25 fours and gave great balance to the side.
Ruturaj Gaikwad: 25 fours
After missing out on the initial few matches, young Gaikwad once again gave a glimpse of his ability as he rose to the challenge and along with Faf du Plessis gave CSK great starts. He smashed 25 fours in the league.
Mayank Agarwal: 24 fours
Opening the batting for Punjab Kings, Mayank Agarwal assumed the role of an aggressor as he smashed 24 fours before the season had to be called off.
Moeen Ali: 22 fours
A welcome addition to the CSK squad, Moeen Ali looked a natural number 3 where he not only pressed on the accelerator, but continued to dominate the bowlers all the while.
