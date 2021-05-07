- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 34 - 7 May, FriUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 35 - 8 May, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Ahmedabad
IPL 2021 Suspended: Top 10 Batsmen to Have Hit Most Sixes this Season
Cricketnext takes a look at the top 10 six hitters of IPL 2021.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 7, 2021, 11:16 AM IST
T20 cricket is all about batsmen trying to clear the ropes and bowlers trying to contain them. Flat surfaces and short boundaries have seen batsmen take their batting up several notches. This year, IPL 2021 has been postponed mid-season due to the rising cases of COVID-19 even inside bio-secure bubbles.
ALSO READ – Rescheduling IPL 2021: Available Windows, Potential Venues And Challenges Explained
As half of the season has been played, here we will take a look at the top 10 six hitters of IPL 2021.
KL Rahul: 16 sixes
PBKS skipper KL Rahul was once again the man in firm as he led the charts with 331 runs at a strike rate of 136.21 that included four fifties from 16 sixes.
Jonny Bairstow: 15 sixes
The England and Sunrisers Hyderabad opener was in superb hitting form as he smacked 248 runs at a strike rate of 141.71 that included 15 sixes.
Ambati Rayudu: 13 sixes
Chennai Super Kings’ Ambati Rayudu brought out his A-game against Mumbai Indians as he smashed 7 sixes to enter the Top 3 with 13 sixes in total.
Jos Buttler: 13 sixes
Jos Buttler found form against the Sunrisers Hyderabad where he scored 124 runs and in the process also entered the top 5 batsmen to have hit the most number of sixes. He hit 13 sixes in seven games.
Andre Russell: 13 Sixes
KKR struggled to find momentum this season, but their main man Andre Russell did find his range as he smashed 13 sixes in 7 matches this year.
Faf du Plessis: 13 sixes
Chennai Super Kings opener Faf du Plessis was in excellent form. The South African has smacked as many as 13 sixes in IPL 2021 in seven games with a strike rate of 141.50.
Kieron Pollard: 13 sixes
Mumbai Indians’ Kieron Pollard brought out his range and power against the Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi as he hit 8 sixes to steer his side to 4-wicket win. In the process, he also notched up 13 sixes which sees him in the top 10 spots.
Moeen Ali: 12 Sixes
Chennai Super Kings’ newest recruit Moeen Ali fitted in perfectly with their scheme of things and added great balance to the side. Coming in at number 3, Moeen smashed 12 sixes in 6 matches in the competition.
ALSO READ – India vs England: IPL Stars in Fray as Selectors Set to Pick 30-Man Squad
Prithvi Shaw: 12 sixes
The young right-hander was in roaring form in the Vijay Hazare trophy and continued this in the IPL. He was the star at the top of the order where he smashed 12 sixes to give Delhi the perfect start.
Rohit Sharma: 11 sixes
The Mumbai Indians skipper was in great form for this side this year and he hit 11 sixes in IPL 2021 and scored 250 runs before the league was called off.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
SRH vs CSK, IPL, 202107 May Friday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
KKR vs DC, IPL, 202108 May Saturday 15:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
RR vs MI, IPL, 202108 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
CSK vs PBKS, IPL, 202109 May Sunday 15:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
RCB vs SRH, IPL, 202109 May Sunday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata Complete Schedule