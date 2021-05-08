IPL 2021 Suspended: Travel Ban in Australia? Actor Sonu Sood Can Send Stranded Cricketers Home

The second wave of Covid-19 has taken India by a storm, with the country recording over 4 lakh cases on a daily basis. This also led to the suspension of the IPL 2021. Immediately, the BCCI arranged for the players to be sent to safer destinations. But there was a period of a couple of days, when the players were stranded in the country.

There were a numbers of players who stated that there was palpable anxiety among the teams, due to the developments that were transpiring. Whilst all this was happening, actor Sonu Sood, who has been at his philanthropic best during these testing times, came out with a hilarious tweet.

A user on Twitter uploaded a cartoon where the Aussie players are seen pleading for their return back home — Australian government has announced a travel ban till May 15. Meanwhile Sood, who had famously helped migrant laborers reach their homes safely last year during the pandemic, came up with a witty response.

Pack your bags. Right away 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/SichuO43Yi — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 7, 2021

Earlier, Sood had also lent a helping hand to cricketer Suresh Raina. Latter’s aunt was admitted to the hospital and needed oxygen cylinder on an urgent basis.

“Urgent requirement of an oxygen cylinder in Meerut for my aunt. Age – 65 Hospitalised with Sever lung infection. Covid + SPO2 without support 70 SPO2 with support 91 Kindly help with any leads,” Raina wrote on Twitter.

Sood sent immediate help and replied this on the post.

“Send me the details Bhai. Will get it delivered,” Sood tweeted. “Oxygen cylinder reaching in 10 mins Bhai,” another of his tweets read.

In another development, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Tim Seifert has tested positive for Covid-19 and is not travelling with New Zealand’s IPL players back home, a statement from the country’s cricket board said on Saturday.

The opening batsman, currently in Ahmedabad, will be flown to Chennai where he will undergo treatment in the same hospital where Australian Michael Hussey, the Chennai Super Kings batting coach, is being treated before returning to New Zealand.

