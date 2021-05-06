- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 33 - 6 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
PBKS
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 34 - 7 May, FriUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021 Suspended: Trent Boult Heads Home, Likely to Miss England Tests
New Zealand seamer Trent Boult will be heading home instead of England where his team will be busy preparing for a tough English summer.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 6, 2021, 10:21 AM IST
New Zealand pacer Trent Boult won’t be going to England right now and will return home where he will undergo quarantine and have a reunion with his family later. He will train at Mount Maunganui before leaving for England where he will link up with his team and possibly be playing at the WTC final against India. But this means that he will be unavailable for the two Test series against England.
Virat Kohli Comes in Aid for Covid-Ravaged Mumbai, Just a Day After IPL Suspension
Meanwhile New Zealand Cricket Body has no problem with it. “He’s got a young family and he wanted to come home to see them – we totally support that,” NZC chief executive David White was quoted as saying by the 1 News.”He is the consummate professional and we know he will prepare and get ready for the Test Championship final so we’re supportive of him.”
Also read: MS Dhoni to Take Last Flight Home
Boult will be leaving for New Zealand today itself in chartered flight from New Delhi. They will be in Auckland on Saturday which means their isolation will be completed by May 22. After which he will spend a week at home before undergoing a training and leaving for England in early June. Meanwhile an other set of Kiwi players that include Kane Williamson, will be heading to England on May 11.
“We’ve worked closely with the BCCI and the IPL franchises on the various departure strategies and we’re very appreciative of their support during what is, clearly, a very challenging time,” White said. “Were also very grateful to the England and Wales Cricket Board for accommodating the early arrival of the four members of the Test squad currently in India.”
England will take on New Zealand in a two-match Test series starting June 2. Some NZ based players of the Test side will be leaving for England on May 16 and 17.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs PBKS, IPL, 202106 May Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs CSK, IPL, 202107 May Friday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
KKR vs DC, IPL, 202108 May Saturday 15:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
RR vs MI, IPL, 202108 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
CSK vs PBKS, IPL, 202109 May Sunday 15:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Complete Schedule