IPL 2021 Suspended: Trent Boult Heads Home, Likely to Miss England Tests

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult won’t be going to England right now and will return home where he will undergo quarantine and have a reunion with his family later. He will train at Mount Maunganui before leaving for England where he will link up with his team and possibly be playing at the WTC final against India. But this means that he will be unavailable for the two Test series against England.

Meanwhile New Zealand Cricket Body has no problem with it. “He’s got a young family and he wanted to come home to see them – we totally support that,” NZC chief executive David White was quoted as saying by the 1 News.”He is the consummate professional and we know he will prepare and get ready for the Test Championship final so we’re supportive of him.”

Boult will be leaving for New Zealand today itself in chartered flight from New Delhi. They will be in Auckland on Saturday which means their isolation will be completed by May 22. After which he will spend a week at home before undergoing a training and leaving for England in early June. Meanwhile an other set of Kiwi players that include Kane Williamson, will be heading to England on May 11.

“We’ve worked closely with the BCCI and the IPL franchises on the various departure strategies and we’re very appreciative of their support during what is, clearly, a very challenging time,” White said. “Were also very grateful to the England and Wales Cricket Board for accommodating the early arrival of the four members of the Test squad currently in India.”

England will take on New Zealand in a two-match Test series starting June 2. Some NZ based players of the Test side will be leaving for England on May 16 and 17.

