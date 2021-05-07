- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 34 - 7 May, FriUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 35 - 8 May, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Ahmedabad
IPL 2021 Suspended: VVS Laxman Recounts 'Understandable Anxiety & Unrest' in SRH Camp
VVS Laxman admitted that they had no clue how Wriddhiman Saha got infected of Covid-19.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 7, 2021, 8:50 AM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman has recounted the incidents of May 3rd as the news of CSK bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and CEO Kasi Viswanathan testing positive for Covid-19 was brought to light. Laxman said the ‘apprehensions mounted’ once SRH camp was made aware of the news.“We had full confidence in the protocols that had been put in place even when we moved from one city to another, but once we learnt of the positive tests in the KKR and CSK camp, our apprehensions mounted,” he wrote in his column in TOI.“We [SRH] had just finished a match against CSK and several of us caught up with old friends, so there was understandable anxiety and unrest until the test results were out,” he added.
IPL 2021 Suspended: Michael Hussey Flown to Chennai in Air-Ambulance
Laxman, who can be seen in the dugout chatting with players, said he has no clue how Wriddhiman Saha got infected. He revealed he was about to play the match against Rajasthan Royals but felt ‘under the weather.’
“Wriddhi was slated to play Sunday’s match against Rajasthan Royals but felt a little under the weather on Saturday night. We immediately placed him in isolation and, despite our prayers, he returned a positive test. We are still wondering how, despite taking all precautions, Wriddhi got infected,” Laxman also wrote.
IPL 2021: MI Skipper Rohit Sharma Backs BCCI’s Decision to Postpone IPL
Wriddhiman Saha was the latest addition to the several Covid-positive cases that were found inside the bubble. It first started when Varun Chakravarthy of KKR and his colleague Sandeep Warrier tested positive. Then it was above mentioned CSK staff that fallen prey to the virus. Wriddhiman Saha then became another casualty in New Delhi bio-bubble. Later Amit Mishra too tested positive for Covid-19. As of now, the league has been called off and BCCI is looking to resume the tournament in late September or in November.
