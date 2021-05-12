Wriddhiman Saha's COVID Story: 'I Was Scared, Family Was Very Worried'

Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has opened up on his battle against coronavirus that he got infected with despite in the secure environs of IPL 2021 bio-bubble. Last week, when reports emerged that Saha has also tested positive for the virus after two Kolkata Knight Riders players, the same day IPL was suspended indefinitely.

Saha says he was tested twice after feeling tied and complaining of cold. However, both the tests, conducted on consecutive days, came negative. It was when he started getting feverish that a third time he underwent another test and this time the report was positive.

“I felt tired after finishing the practice on the first day of May. I felt cold. Cold & mild cough. I informed the team doctor that day. Arrangements were made for me to stay in seclusion without any risk,” Saha told Anandbazar Patrika in an interview.

“Covid test was taken on the same day. The next day the report came negative. The second day I was also tested. The result was negative. Yet I was not allowed to leave the seclusion. Because by then fever had started coming. After the test on the third day, the result was positive,” Saha added.

The 36-year-old felt scared with his family also worried considering the toll on human lives the virus has caused over the past one year. “I was certainly scared,” Saha said. “A virus that has brought the Earth to a standstill, after being infected by it, I was bound to feel scared. Everyone in the family was very worried. We reassured them through video calls that there is no reason to be afraid. I am being taken care of enough.”

However, Saha is now on the road to recovery and says he’s not getting feverish anymore. “There is no more discomfort in the body. The fever is not coming. Colds and coughs have also decreased. It goes without saying that there is no pain in the body. I don’t understand if there is fatigue at all. As long as I don’t start practicing, it is not possible to understand. I want to tell the supporters, don’t worry. I’m almost healthy,” Saha said.

