IPL 2021 Suspension Forces BCCI to Defer New IPL Team Tender for Three Months--Report

The suspension of IPL 2021 has put a spanner in BCCI’s expansionist plan for the multi-million dollar league. The BCCI had planned to add a couple of teams in the roster with one of the teams based out of the mighty Narendra Modi Stadium in Amedabad. There were reports that the board would take out a tender regarding two new teams but now they have deferred it to July 2021. Earlier they were to release the tender in May 2021.

“Time is not right to even talk about the new IPL teams at this stage. We have to first decide the way forward on the suspended season and then only decisions can be taken on the new teams for IPL 2022. No discussion in this regard is happening at this stage in the BCCI. We don’t see any moment on this before July”, a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.co

‘BCCI’s Losses Will Go Upto Rs 2500 Crore’

If the suspended IPL 2021 isn’t completed, Indian cricket board is estimated to incur losses of around Rs 2,500 crore, says BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly. The T20 league was cancelled earlier this week once players and support staff began testing positive for coronavirus despite being in bio-secure bubbles for a significant period.“If we fail to complete the IPL, the loss will be close to INR 2500 crore (USD 340 million approximately). That is going by early estimates,” Ganguly told The Telegraph.

Also Read: Cases Rise in Sri Lanka; India’s Tour in Jeopardy?

“There has got to be a lot of shuffling. Only a day has passed since we suspended the IPL. We have to speak to other boards and see if a window can be made available before the T20 World Cup. Lot of things are involved and we will slowly start working on them,” he said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here