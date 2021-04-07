IPL 2021: T Natarajan Recalls MS Dhoni's Priceless Advice from Previous Edition

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and India fast bowler T. Natarajan said that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni’s advice to him about managing his fitness and variations has helped him in his career. Dhoni was one of the 16 wickets that Natarajan took in what was a breakthrough season for him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year.

“I pitched one in the slot and he hit me for a big six — 102 metres or something,” Natarajan told ESPNCricinfo, referring to the match between SRH and CSK on October 13.

“The next ball I got his wicket (and didn’t celebrate) — I was just thinking about that previous ball. After coming back to the dressing room, though, I was happy,” he further said.

Natarajan said that he spoke to Dhoni after the match.

“After finishing the match, I also had a chat with him. Speaking to somebody like Dhoni itself is a big thing. He spoke to me about fitness and encouraged me, saying that I will keep getting better with experience. He said, use slow bouncers, cutters, and variations like that. It has been useful for me,” he said.

Meanwhile, Australia’s star cricketer and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner reached Chennai in time before the IPL which is due to begin on April 9. On arrival, he received his SRH jersey and the 34-year-old was on cloud nine after receiving it.

The Maharashtra government on Monday cleared the decks for the IPL to take place in the COVID-ravaged Mumbai, allowing teams to practice after 8pm and travel to their respective hotels during the night curfew that has been imposed to contain the pandemic. Due to the massive surge of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and Maharashtra, the state government on Sunday announced “Break the Chain”, under which section 144 and night-curfew from 8pm to 7am on weekdays has been imposed on entire Maharashtra, including Mumbai.

The guidelines are to be implemented from this evening. However, the state government has allowed the IPL teams to practice beyond 8pm, provided there is “strict adherence to bio-bubble”. The event starts in Chennai on April 9.

