- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuUp Next
RCB
RR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
IPL 2021: T Natarajan Rested Against Mumbai Indians, Not Dropped: Tom Moody
SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) director of cricket Tom Moody on Saturday clarified that left-arm pace bowler T Natarajan was rested and not dropped from the team's match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday night.
- IANS
- Updated: April 17, 2021, 9:37 PM IST
SunRisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) director of cricket Tom Moody on Saturday clarified that left-arm pace bowler T Natarajan was rested and not dropped from the team’s match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday night.
SRH had made four changes from the one that played the last game. Apart from Natarajan, Jason Holder, Wriddhiman Saha and Shahbaz Nadeem were also excluded.
“Natarajan has not been dropped. He has been rested. We know that he has had a lot of cricket over the last six months [including for India]. We need to take care of him as there is a long IPL season ahead. If he was 100 per cent fit and fresh, he would have definitely played,” said Moody while speaking to the broadcasters during Mumbai Indians’ innings.
Rajasthan left-arm pace bowler Khaleel Ahmed, who too has represented India in the past, replaced the Tamil Nadu pacer in the match.
Among others to come into the squad for SRH were off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma and batsman Virat Singh.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule