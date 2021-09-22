IPL 2021, DC vs SRH: T Natarajan Tests Positive for Covid-19, Six Close Contacts Isolated

The Indian Premier League has come under Covid-19 threat yet again ahead of the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad game, scheduled for later on Wednesday. According to a press release, one player from SRH, namely T Natarajan, has tested positive for Covid-19 with the fate of clash against DC hinging on RTPCR reports of the remaining squad. Natarajan is currently asymptomatic and is isolating himself away from his team members.

IPL 14, DC vs SRH - Covid-19 LIVE | Preview

The likes of all-rounder Vijay Shankar, team manager Vijay Kumar, physiotherapist Shyam Sundar J, doctor Anjana Vannan, logistics manager Tushar Khedkar and net bowler Periyasamy Ganesan have been named as close contacts and placed in isolation.

The rest of the SRH squad underwent RT-PCR Tests conducted and returned negative results earlier in the day and will take part in the clash against Delhi Capitals later at the Dubai International Stadium.

T Natarajan has tested positive for COVID-19, and is presently in isolation.We wish you a swift and full recovery, Nattu. 🙏 https://t.co/vZDP6gvLLT pic.twitter.com/6x7OSunc7m — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 22, 2021

Natarajan was set to make a comeback to cricket in the second leg of the IPL 2021. He had sustained a knee injury and had subsequent surgery, which kept him out of action since appearing for the franchise in two matches of the first half of IPL 2021 in April.

Earlier in May, IPL’s 14th season was suspended when four cricketers and two coaches, Wriddhiman Saha of SRH, DC’s Amit Mishra, KKR bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy, CSK’s bowling and batting coaches, Lakshmipathy Balaji and Michael Hussey, tested positive for coronavirus. After a gap of nearly four months, IPL returned with Chennai Super Kings beating Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajashthan Royals getting the better of Punjab Kings in the first three games.

IPL Coverage: Points Table | Purple Cap | Orange Cap | Full Schedule

IPL Press Release:

Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test. The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. He is currently asymptomatic.

The medical team has identified the below mentioned six close contacts of the player, who have also been placed in isolation:

1. Vijay Shankar - Player

2. Vijay Kumar - Team Manager

3. Shyam Sundar J - Physiotherapist

4. Anjana Vannan - Doctor

5. Tushar Khedkar - Logistics Manager

6. Periyasamy Ganesan - Net Bowler

The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5AM local time this morning and the test reports are negative. As a result, tonight’s game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here