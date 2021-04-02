IPL 2021: Ten Foreign Players to Keep an Eye Out For

Overseas players play an important role in any franchise’s plans to win the IPL trophy. With the current international scenario, the likes of Chris Morris, Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Maxwell were rewarded at the IPL auction, not for their form, but for their skillset. This IPL will also see some of the finest cricketers hogging the limelight, here are the ten global cricketers that can make an impact in the upcoming edition.

Dawid Malan (Punjab Kings): World’s best T20 batsman Malan arrives in IPL for the first time. Although he looks an orthodox batsman and rarely plays outside the ‘V’, he can still do lots of scoring for you if he gets his eye in. Malan has excellent hand power and can find the fence at will. He enters the tournament with a purple patch that he hit in the home series against Australia back in September. He has accounted for the scores of 99*, 68 and 66 in international cricket in the lead up to this tournament.

Riley Meredith (Punjab Kings): Relatively an unknown player in these parts of the world, Meredith went for a whopping Rs 8 Crore at the IPL Auctions. His numbers also back up the amount of money that was coughed up. In the recently concluded BBL 2020-21, he accounted for 16 wickets at an impressive economy of of 7.82. He was also picked for New Zealand tour where he made his debut and made an impact registering figures of 2/24. His arrival boost Punjab’s bowling firepower which is already led by Mohammed Shami.

Nicholas Pooran (Punjab Kings): Pooran has been a revelation for Punjab in IPL 2020 where he accounted for 353 runs in 14 innings at an average of 35. He is a solid bet in the middle order as he can lay a platform and can accelerate at will when the push comes to the shove. Not to forget he is an excellent fielder and can double up as wicket-keeper.

Kyle Jamieson (Royal Challengers Bangalore): This second-most expensive player in IPL 2021 auction will be leading the RCB bowling line up which of late has struggled in the absence of a big-name pacer. This kiwi youngster was picked for a whopping Rs 15 Crore and why not? Jamieson can extract some serious bounce because of his height and the Director of Cricket, a Kiwi himself, Mike Hesson knows all about it. Interestingly, his numbers show that he is just an OK T20 bowler. So, do the numbers lie? Well, we will get to know about it very soon.

Chris Morris (Rajasthan Royals): One of the costliest players in the history of IPL, Morris is worth every bit of money as he brings his all-round skills to the table. Although he can give the innings an impetus as a lower-order batsman, he has been consistently picking up wickets in IPL for a long time. Last year he accounted for 11 wickets, in 2019 he was even better, picking up 13 wickets.

Glenn Maxwell (Royal Challengers Bangalore): Maxwell continues to rake up the money no matter what. Despite an ordinary IPL 2020 where he accounted for 108 runs, he triggered an outright bidding war among the franchisees when auction took place. Result: He got a whopping Rs 14.25 Crore. With Virat Kohli opening, Maxwell can bat at number five and eat up as many balls he want to lay a solid platform which is a must for T20 teams to succeed in shortest format of the game.

Jhye Richardson (Punjab Kings): Richardson was snapped up by Punjab Kings at a hefty price of Rs 14 Crore. Reason: He was a top wicket-taker in BBL 2020 where he accounted for 29 wickets. This will also be a great opportunity for this 24-year-old to get a taste of Indian conditions where the T20 World Cup is going to be played later this year

Anrich Nortje (Delhi Capitals): One of the revelations for Delhi Capitals, Nortje went onto pick up 22 wickets last year. He has matched his fellow South African Kagiso Rabada pace for pace. No doubt, Nortje was the reason for Capitals performing exceedingly well last year. And if the Capitals want a repeat of last season, then Nortje will have to perform well once again.

Quinton De Kock (Mumbai Indians): The Proteas opener was the key man for Mumbai Indians last year as he went onto score 503 run with an impressive strike rate of 140. His key strength is his leg-side play. Especially his hook and pull shots are top-class. One of the best in business in playing pace, Mumbai will be eyeing another superb performance from him.

Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings): Recently retired from International cricket, Faf would be playing this IPL without any added burden. Already in the twilight of his career, this South African will continue to open for CSK. Last year when CSK were getting all the hammering, Faf was the one who was among the runs. He accounted for 449 Runs off 13 games.