IPL 2021: The Best Knocks of Rishabh Pant Over the Years

Life from IPL 2020 to IPL 2021 has been a topsy turvy ride for Rishabh Pant. He had a poor season with the bat in IPL 2020, scoring 343 runs from 14 matches at a strike rate of only 113.95 – his lowest in five seasons of IPL. Pant’s fitness and keeping skills came under the scanner. He didn’t find a place in the Indian team for the limited overs series in Australia.

But come the Test matches, life changed. He played key roles in the draw in Sydney and the win in Brisbane, returning from Australia as one of the heroes. He extended that form into the England series, excelling in all three formats. Now, he has become a key member of the side across formats and conditions.

Pant will be looking to do more of that in IPL 2021, where he’s one of the captain candidates for Delhi Capitals after Shreyas Iyer’s injury. We recap some of his best IPL knocks from the past.

128* vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018

This is Rishabh Pant’s only century in IPL cricket till date. He blasted 128 off just 63 deliveries batting firs, smashing 15 fours and seven sixes in Delhi. It was a lone warrior type of knock; he walked in at 21 for 2 and saw the team slip to 43 for 3 in the eighth over. And then Pant counter attacked; there was a 63-run stand with Glenn Maxwell where the Australian made only 9 runs!

Delhi reached a total of 187/5 thanks to Pant. But Shikhar Dhawan’s 92* and Kane Williamson’s 83* gave Hyderabad a 9-wicket win.

78* vs Mumbai Indians in 2019

It was the first match of the tournament for both teams at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Pant vs Jasprit Bumrah was the contest to look forward to, and it ended up in one way traffic as Bumrah was blasted all over the park in the death overs. Pant walked in only after 13 overs and still made a huge impact helping Delhi add 101 runs in 7 overs.

Pant smashed 78 off just 27 deliveries, which saw seven fours and seven sixes. Delhi posted a massive total of 213/6, and MI were bowled out for 176. Not often that a team does this to Mumbai in Mumbai, and it was all thanks to Pant.

97 vs Gujarat Lions in 2017

Chasing 209 within 18 overs? Easy, if you’re Rishabh Pant. Delhi had lost Karun Nair early in the big chase, but Pant walked at No. 3 to take the game away from Gujarat. Pant and Sanju Samson shared a stand of 143 runs for the second wicket taking Delhi to 167 for 2 in 13.2 overs. In the last 40 balls, Delhi needed only 42!

Pant smashed six fours and nine sixes in his knock and fell three short of what would have been his maiden ton. Nevertheless, it was a decimation by the attacking batsman.

79 vs Chennai Super Kings in 2018

This effort ended in a losing cause against the Chennai Super Kings in 2018. CSK had posted a massive total of 211 for 4 in 20 overs in Pune, with Shane Watson and MS Dhoni making quick half-centuries.

Delhi’s batsmen at the top flopped, and were fown to 74 for 4 in the ninth over. Things were heading downhill but an 88-run partnership between Pant and Vijay Shankar, who made 54 off 31, kept Delhi in the hunt.

Pant’s 79 off 45 balls had 7 fours and 4 sixes but Delhi fell 13 short.

85 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018

Another knock that came in a losing cause. Batting first in Bangalore, Delhi made 174 for 5, which is below par in Chinnaswamy stadium. Pant made 85 off 48 with seven sixes and six fours.

Pant came at No. 4 with Delhi struggling for momentum at 23 for 2 in the sixth over. He added 75 for the third wicket with Shreyas Iyer, who too made a half century. Pant’s blitz then powered Delhi to a decent total.

However, AB de Villiers smashed 90 off 39 balls to make light work of the chase.

