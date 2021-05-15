IPL 2021: The Kind of Bowlers You Get In The PSL Is Not Found Even In The IPL

Pakistan pace ace Wahab Riaz made a big statement when he claimed that the Indian Premier League (IPL) was the best T20 league in the world and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was no match to it. Riaz added that the IPL attracted the most famous s0ght after players from all over the world and the competition and money involved in India’s prestigious T20 tournament put it in a league of its own. He however made an interesting interjection by stating that the quality of bowling in the PSL was the best in the world, even better than the IPL.

WTC 2021: With No Bhuvneshwar India Has To Play Ishant Sharma As Third Choice Seamer In WTC Final

Riaz has been a part of the PSL since its inauguration and was in fine form for Peshawar Zalmi this season picking 8 wickets from 4 matches before the league was suspended due to the emergence of Covid-19 cases amongst players and support staff. The left-arm fast bowler highlighted the differences between the IPL and the PSL stating that the real differentiator was the presence of world class players in the cash-rich BCCI staged league. He added that the process of drafting the players in the two leagues was also not similar.

However, he did add that the PSL was only second to the IPL amongst the T20 leagues in the world.

“IPL is a league where all the top international players come and play. You can’t compare IPL with PSL, I believe IPL is at a different level. Their commitments, the way they run things, communicate things, the way they draft the players, that is totally different. I don’t think any league can compete with the IPL, but if there is any league that stands behind it, it has to be the PSL. The League in Pakistan has proved it,” said Riaz.

Riaz then made a sensational claim that the bowling standards in the PSL were right up with the best in the world and in his opinion even better than what are witnessed in the IPL.

India Women In England 2021: Pedigree In Batting, Depth In Bowling & A Young T20I Sensation

“The standards of bowling are quite high. The kind of bowlers you get in the PSL is not found in other leagues, not even in the IPL. This is why PSL doesn’t have many high-scoring games. The bowling attacks in PSL are the best in the world,“ added Riaz.

The suspended 2021 edition of the PSL will resume from the 1st of June. However, there is still uncertainty on who will host the remainder of the season – the UAE or Pakistan.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here