IPL 2021: The Only Solution Is To Get The Players Vaccinated: Rajiv Shukla

With a massive surge in the rise of Covid-19 cases in India in the last month and with players testing positive ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla has stated that the only solution to the problem is to get all the players vaccinated. Axar Patel and Devdutt Padikkal are the latest on the list to have tested positive for Covid-19 while Nitesh Rana also contracted the virus but has recovered.

The situation is getting more alarming by the day with Mumbai’s capability as a host under serious jeopardy due to it re-emerging as a Covid-19 hotspot. 10 groundsmen of the Wankhede Stadium recently tested positive for the virus. As many as four IPL teams are currently stationed in the mega city which is adding to the nightmare of the organizers. The BCCI has already kept Hyderabad and Indore as alternate venues to host a few matches if the situation continues to worsen.

Though the players will be in the bio-bubble during the tournament, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla reckons the players should be vaccinated. He added that the BCCI may get in touch with the Health Ministry for the same reason. “In order to cope with this coronavirus rise, I think the only solution is to get vaccinated. BCCI is also thinking on those lines that players should be vaccinated.”

“Nobody knows when coronavirus is going to end and you can’t give a deadline that by this time frame, it will not be there so players can play easily. So, I think now will have to think over that. Vaccination should be done for the players also,” quoted Shukla.

The former chairman of the IPL further stated that the BCCI is closely monitoring the situation at the six venues set to host the IPL.

“We are keeping a close eye on each venue regarding Covid-19 cases, as of now no decision has been taken but Indore and Hyderabad are on standby. Will see what to be done, health and safety of players is of utmost importance,” added Shukla.