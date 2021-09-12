IPL 2021: The Playoff Qualification Scenarios of All Eight Teams Ahead of UAE Leg

IPL 2021 was halted mid-way as COVID-19 cases surfaced in the bio-bubbles of the various franchises. Along with support staff, a few players also tested positive for the virus. Now, the remaining matches will be held in UAE, across three venues like last year when the entire season was played there.

The opening match of the UAE leg will be played between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians. With a few days left for the second leg of IPL to commence, here are the current standings of the IPL teams and minimum they have to do to make the cut for the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals - Currently, Delhi Capitals are well set at the number one spot. Having won 6 of the 8 games, Rishabh Pant-led DC has done the major work to qualify. Of the remaining 6 matches, they need to win a minimum of 2 matches to ensure their qualification. However, the team would aim to bag one of the top two spots. The six matches in the second leg are against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Royal Challengers Bangalore – To qualify, RCB, who are sitting at the third spot, needs a victory in 5 of the 7 remaining matches. The path won’t be easy for them In the upcoming leg, they will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Rajasthan Royals – The Sanju Samson-led side is standing at the fifth position in the points table. With 7 remaining matches, they need to ensure victory in minimum of 4 matches. The teams left to face RR, are Punjab Kings (PBKS), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Rajasthan is not away from playoff qualification but they are still behind the top 4.

Chennai Super Kings – After a disastrous outing in IPL 2020, CSK was back in the form in the Indian leg of IPL 2021. They are quite comfortable in the second spot and need three wins in the remaining 7 matches to qualify. They have to lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). If CSK are able to make it to the playoffs, it will be for a record 11th time.

Mumbai Indians – Despite a shaky start at the beginning, MI have bounced back. The Rohit Sharma-led side, who have already lifted the title a record five times, would need some outstanding cricket by competitors to deny a spot in the playoffs. Their current standing is 4th and they need 4 more wins to confirm a place in the playoffs. MI has to face, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Punjab Kings – On the sixth spot in the IPL points table are the PBKS. In their six remaining games, they have to win a minimum of 5 matches to reach the 14-point mark. The Indian Leg of IPL 2021 has not been ideal for the team but they are hopes that the side will bounce back. In the second leg, they have to face: Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Kolkata Knight Riders – KKR have to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the remaining 7 matches. Standing at the 7th position, the team needs a victory in five matches to ensure a top-four spot.

SunRisers Hyderabad – SRH has had one of the most horrible seasons this year. A miracle would only help the team to qualify for the top four. Their current ranking is 8th and in the remaining 7 matches, SRH needs to win 6 matches to confirm their qualification. In the UAE leg, they will face Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI) Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

