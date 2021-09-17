IPL 2021: These Foreign Cricketers Could Make Their IPL Debut in UAE

The second and final leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates. IPL 2021 was suspended midway in May after some players and staff members contracted Covid-19. Only 29 matches could be played until it was postponed. Now the 30th match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will mark the beginning of the second leg on September 19. There are several foreign players, who are expected to make their IPL debut this season.

If they match up to their potential, these six first-time IPL players could prove to be game-changers for their teams.

Glenn Phillips

This young New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman has been roped in by Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for England’s Jos Buttler who has made himself unavailable for the UAE leg. The hard hitter has appeared in 144 T20 matches and scored 3998 runs, including four tons and 25 half-centuries.

Tim David

The Singapore-born cricketer made headlines after the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) picked him last month. The 25-year-old played in the Caribbean Premier League recently where he made 282 runs in 11 T20 innings. Interestingly, David’s 190 of the 282 runs came from boundaries and hit 19 sixes in the tournament.

Sherfane Rutherford

SunRisers Hyderabad has bought this West Indies cricketer to replace Johny Bairstow. He has played 72 T20 matches and scored 1163 with a strike rate of over 135. Rutherford is useful with the ball as well and has picked eight wickets. The 23-year-old medium-pacer has claimed 33 wickets in 17 first-class games.

Aiden Markram

This talent from South Africa has been making his country proud. The 26-year-old has already represented his country in all three formats and even has five Test centuries to his name. Markram has appeared in 59 T20s and made 1424 runs and also took 12 wickets. Punjab Kings have brought him in as a replacement for Dawid Malan.

Ben Dwarshuis

Though Ben Dwarshuis already represented Delhi Capitals in the first phase of IPL 2021, his real test will be when the tournament resumes in the UAE. The 27-year-old is from Australia but is yet to make his international debut.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here