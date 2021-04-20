IPL 2021: This CSK All-rounder as MS Dhoni's Successor? Michael Vaughan Takes a Pick

Who will replace MS Dhoni as the Chennai Super Kings captain after the legendary cricketer does decide to say goodbye to IPL? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan may have indicated that Dhoni might play the IPL for another season but the question still persists large in every cricket fans’ mind. Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes Ravindra Jadeja should be the cricketer that CSK should ‘build their team around’ after Dhoni bids adieu.

Jadeja has been an integral part of the CSK set-up since 2012 IPL. In the match against Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on Monday he took four catches and also turned the game towards CSK by picking up two important wickets – Jos Buttler and Shivam Dube.

The all-round abilities possessed by Jadeja makes him one of the eminent candidates who will prove to be the successor of CSK after Dhoni, said Vaughan.

“You may say that Dhoni will play for 2-3 more years but let’s be honest, he’s not gonna play a great deal after that. So you’ve got to start looking at who you can build a team around and to me, Ravindra Jadeja is the kind of cricketer that I would build my team around. I just think he’s that good with the ball, in the field, with the bat in hand, his mindset, his mentality is very good,” said Vaughan.

Vaughan said, Jadeja, who can bat in the top four, and also open the bowling depending on the opposition, is ready to take over the batten of CSK.

“Jadeja for me is the kind of player to whom you can say ‘You’re gonna bat at No.4 or 5, get in there early. We might even open the bowling with you, depending on who is batting We’ll put you in key fielding positions.’ He is ready for that. I think he is that good a cricketer,” Vaughan said.

When asked about Sam Curran, has been a consistent performer for CSK. Whether the CSK will think of building a team around Curran after Dhoni’s retirement. On this Vaughan replied that the England all-rounder is too young and inexperienced for the big challenge.

“We were talking the other that are they (CSK) trying to build a team around Sam Curran but I think Sam’s too young and he’s not quite ready for that kind of mantle yet. 4-5 years down the line maybe but I think Sam Curran’s a better cricketer when he is under the radar. Just let him be. Don’t need to put too much pressure on him, he’ll deliver,” Vaughan said.

After losing their opening match against last year’s runner-up Delhi Capitals, CSK made a strong comeback in IPL 2021 with back-to-back resounding victories against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

CSK will next take on KKR on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium. CSK are currently at No.2 in the points table behind RCB.

