IPL 2021: This Indian Player According to Sam Billings is 'Probably The Best Young Cricketer'

Explosive England batsman Sam Billings who is set to play the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League representing Delhi Capitals has lauded his DC captain Rishabh Pant and said that the Indian wicket-keeper batsman is probably the best young player he has ever seen. The 29-year-old was bought by the Delhi-based franchise or his base price of Rs 2 crore in the IPL auction in February. However, this is not the first time that the Englishman will be playing for the Delhi-based side. He was part of the Delhi franchise in IPL 2016 and IPL 2017 season.

It is during his previous stint that he realised that Rishabh Pant is special.

“I remember the first time I saw Rishabh play. We had a middle practice, and he was hitting bowlers like Chris Morris, Nathan Coulter-Nile and lot of other bowlers everywhere and then I asked Rahul Dravid (then Delhi franchise mentor), “Who is this guy?” And now we all know who Rishabh Pant is and I actually said back then that he’s probably the best young player I have ever seen. We have seen what he does on a regular basis in the India shirt and also in the Delhi shirt. I am really happy for him and he will go from strength to strength,” said Billings.

He is also excited about Delhi Capitals’ chances in the Indian Premier League this season. “It’s great to be back at the IPL. There are a great group of players and the DC camp has been very welcoming. I am very excited to be here,” he said in a Delhi Capitals release.

“I love the IPL. It’s one of the best competitions in the world and the buzz around the IPL is something that you can’t get anywhere else in the world, so I am just looking forward to playing in the tournament again. My game has improved a lot since I last played for Delhi. Hopefully, we can kick-on as a group and win the competition this year,” he said.

Rishabh Pant was named the captain of the Delhi Capitals for the 2021 season earlier this week after it was confirmed that Shreyas Iyer will be out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury he sustained during the series against England recently. This will be the first time Pant will be leading an IPL side.

Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in their first match of the IPL 2021 season, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai on April 10.