IPL 2021: This is How Deepak Chahar's Sister Malti Celebrated the CSK Pacer's 50 IPL Wickets

After losing their opening match in IPL 2021, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have been on a roll, they have won back-to-back three matches in a very comprehensive manner and currently find them sitting in the second position on the points table. One of the many reasons of their success has been their 28-year-old pacer Deepak Chahar, who after a forgettable first match have come back strongly and has now eight wickets from four matches and is now just behind Harshal Patel in the race for the IPL Purple Cap.

In CSK’s previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Deepak Chahar bowled an exceptional opening spell, taking four wickets inside the Powerplay. During that spell, he also completed 50 wickets in the IPL when he dismissed KKR opener, Shubman Gill, in the very first over of the innings.

Following that, Deepak Chahar’s sister Malti reacted to his brother’s fantastic achievement. “And many more to come @deepak_chahar9,” Malti wrote, quote tweeting a CSK post informing about Deepak’s entry into the 50-wicket club in IPL.

Chahar made his IPL debut in 2016 but couldn’t get any wicket in the two matches he played that season. Next year, he played three matches and got only one wicket. When CSK returned to the IPL in 2018, after serving a two-year ban, they bought Deepak Chahar and he made an immediate impact, picking up 10 wickets as CSK won their third IPL title.

Leading CSK’s bowling attack in 2019, Deepak produced his enjoyed his best IPL season, returning with 22 wickets from 17 matches. The Chennai-based outfit made it to the final once again but suffered a massive heartbreak, losing to Mumbai Indians by just one run.

