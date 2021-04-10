- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: This is How Twitter Reacted When Sanjana Ganesan Wore a Blue Dress on Her Return
Sanjana Ganesan wore a blue dress during the IPL 2021 opening match between MI and RCB
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 10, 2021, 2:11 PM IST
Sanjana Ganesan, one of the star anchors of the Indian Premier League was back in action as the 14th season of the cash-rich league commenced on Friday with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Ganesan, who recently got married to India and MI’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was seen wearing a one-shoulder dress of navy blue colour on her return to the sets which prompted a netizen to speculate that the former deliberately wore a blue colour dress in order to support his newly-wed husband Bumrah and his franchise Mumbai Indians.
While another pointed out that incidentally Bumrah’s first IPL wicket before and after marriage is Virat Kohli.
Also, a fan also shared a meme after seeing Sanjana Ganesan juggling between Hindi and English during anchoring. For this, she had to run from one studio to another. Sanjana even retweeted the meme showing ‘accurate representation’ of her life at the studio.
Sanjana is part of the coveted 18-member broadcasting unit for the lucrative T20 league.
