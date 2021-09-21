IPL 2021: This Rajasthan Royals Player is the Reason Behind Liam Livingstone's Terrific Form

Rajasthan Royals’ English opening batter, Liam Livingstone, who hit 27 sixes in the recently concluded The Hundred for Birmingham Phoenix has revealed his secret behind such power-hitting. The 28-year-old, in an interview has said that the secret behind his six-hitting streak was that he a borrowed bat from his Rajasthan Royals team-mate Riyan Parag.

“He wanted one of my cricket bags and I wanted one of his bats. So, we did a little trade and I’ve been using it in white-ball cricket all summer," the 28-year-old said. “So maybe I owe Riyan for all the sixes that I’ve been hitting over the last couple of months."

IPL POINTS TABLE | PURPLE CAP | ORANGE CAP | IPL SCHEDULE |IPL FULL COVERAGE

The English batter who had pulled out of IPL 2021’s India leg, is coming to the IPL 2021 Phase 2 in UAE following a phenomenal run at The Hundred, he was the highest run-scorer with 348 runs in 9 matches at a strike rate of over 178. With Jos Buttler pulling out, Rajasthan would be hoping he steps up and fills his countryman’s shoes.

“I feel there’s more to life than just cricket, and sometimes we sort of forget that we are actual human beings and sometimes we have to look after ourselves," he said.

“I guess the decision I made at the time wasn’t an easy one, I wanted to stay with the Royals and try to help us win some games. But I think sometimes your mental and physical health is most important."

ALSO READ : IPL 2021: CSK’s Come-From-Behind Win, RCB’s Big Loss Reaffirm BCCI’s Call to have MS Dhoni as Team India Mentor

His terrific form with the bat has also earned him a spot in England’s squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, which will start just days after the completion of the IPL.

Rajasthan Royals are currently at the sixth spot with as many points after seven games and they take on KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings in their first match of IPL 2021’s UAE leg.