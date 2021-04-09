IPL 2021: Three High Impact Knocks of AB de Villiers in the IPL

AB de Villiers is one of the most feared batsmen in the history of the game. He is one of the most destructive and complete players across formats, teams, countries and continents. AB has been the playmaker for RCB over the years in the IPL . He has an aggregate of 4178 runs for the franchise in just 130 batting innings at an average of 42.2 and stunning strike rate of 159.46. His exploits include two hundreds and 35 fifties. To score big runs at that rate speaks volumes of his ability and class.

We look back at three high impact performances of AB in the IPL.

1. 47 Not Out in 17 Balls Vs Deccan Chargers, 2012

Deccan Chargers had posted 181 in Bengaluru in 2012. Chris Gayle and Tillakaratne Dilshan gave the home team a fine start but it was still a monumental task when AB de Villiers joined the Sri Lankan in the middle at 106 for 3 in the 12th over. RCB needed 69 off the last 5 overs with the required rate close to 14 per over.

AB waited till the death and then unleashed himself on another great South African – his team-mate and feared fast bowler Dale Steyn. AB pulled Steyn over deep mid-wicket for a maximum, slogged another four in the same area and then played the most audacious shot digging a middle-stump yorker out and hammering it over extra cover for a six. He got another boundary in the over and took his mate for 23 to change the match on its head.

He then clubbed Anand Rajan for a 4, 4 and 6 to effectively seal the match for RCB. AB remained unbeaten on a magnificent 47 off just 17 deliveries as RCB romped home to victory by five wicket with seven balls remaining.

The greatness of this innings was the way he launched into Steyn – not only one of the greatest fast bowlers of all times in international cricket but also one of the most restrictive pace bowlers in the history of the IPL.

2. 133 Not Out in 59 Balls Vs Mumbai Indians, 2015

AB came out to bat in the 4th over with the early dismissal of Chris Gayle. RCB needed a big score from their superstar but also some big hits to the fence to put up a challenging total against a strong batting unit of the Mumbai Indians. Little did the world know what was in store!

In an exhibition of high quality strokeplay and big hitting, AB and King Kohli put together a record unbeaten 215-run stand for the second wicket off just 105 deliveries. AB contributed 133 off just 59 deliveries hammering 19 fours and 4 sixes. It was only the third double hundred partnership in the IPL’s history and the highest ever in terms of runs for any wicket! The pair had broken the 206-run stand between the all Australian pair of Adam Gilchrist and Shaun Marsh for Kings XI in Dharamsala in 2011.

Interestingly, the record was broken by the same pair of AB-Kohli when they put up 229 against Gujarat Lions in 2016!

AB was in absolute control throughout the innings. His Control Percentage stood at 93% and he scored a number of runs through the Cow Corner.

3. 129 Not Out in 52 Balls Vs Gujarat Lions, 2016

AB again combined with his captain, Virat Kohli, again after the early departure of Chris Gayle and put together a record 229-runs stand for the second wicket with the King. It was and remains the highest partnership for any wicket in the history of the IPL. Ab remained unbeaten on a breathtaking 129 off just 52 deliveries. His knock included 10 fours and 12 towering sixes.

RCB raced to 248 for 3 which is the second-highest total for any team in the history of the IPL.

He smashed Praveen Kumar for three maximums in the 16th over and raised his hundred off 43 deliveries. AB then launched into Ravindra Jadeja and took him for a couple of sixes in the next over before clubbing Dwayne Bravo for two more in the 18th over – it was clean striking and destructive hitting at its best!

