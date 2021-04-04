- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021 to Go On As Per Schedule Despite Maharashtra Lockdown, Confirms Sourav Ganguly
Hours after the Maharashtra government announced a weekend lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stressed that IPL 2021 will go on as per schedule.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 4, 2021, 10:47 PM IST
Hours after the Maharashtra government announced a weekend lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stressed that IPL 2021 will go on as per schedule. The Wankhede stadium in Mumbai is set to host matches of IPL 2021. However, a recent spike in COVID infections across the state, including to ground staff at the stadium, had put the IPL plans in doubt.
“Everything will go on as per schedule,” Ganguly told ANI.
IPL 2021: We Have A Really Strong Chance This Year: KKR Captain Eoin Morgan
The government on Sunday announced a strict lockdown for the weekends starting from Friday 8pm to Monday 7am. Sports complexes too have been asked to shut down till April 30.
IPL 2021: Just by Seeing The Way I Play In Tests You Can’t Pass Judgement About The Shorter Format – Pujara
The Board of Control for Cricket in India is currently in crisis management after Corona scares which saw RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal and Delhi Capitals player–Axar Patel, apart from ten ground staff at Wankhede testing positive for the Pandemic. Although it is understood that Indore and Hyderabad are on standby for hosting the opener, Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in all likelihood will get the game as planned.The Times of India has quoted a senior BCCI official saying ‘its too late to shift the match.’
“It’s too late to move the matches from Mumbai now. The members of the organizing team have been in separate bubble. The players are in strict bubble. BCCI had Hyderabad as a back-up but it’s very difficult to move it in a week,” the official told the newspaper.
Earlier in a huge blow to Delhi Capitals, spinner Axar Patel has tested positive for Coronavirus. Both Padikkal and Axar are set to miss their teams’ first game. Earlier Nitish Rana too was said to be Covid-19 positive but KKR later clarified that the cricketer was found negative later. The Indian Premier League begins on April 9 with Capitals playing their first game on the very next day on April 10.
Kolkata Knight Riders player Nitish Rana has clarified that he has tested negative for Covid-19. His statement comes after there were rumours that he has tested positive and was asked undergo quarantine. His team came out with a statement soon.”Nitish Rana had checked into the KKR team hotel in Mumbai, on March 21, 2021 with a negative COVID report which was done on March 19, 2021. As per IPL protocol, he was tested on March 22, during his quarantine and the report showed that he was positive.”
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule