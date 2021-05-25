IPL 2021 to Resume on September 19 in UAE, Final on October 10

The Indian Premier League 2021 is likely to resume on September 19 or September 20 and run till October 10 in UAE, according to a report in Sports Today.

The remaining 31 matches of IPL 2021 will be split into 10 double headers, 7 single headers and 4 playoffs, which will be fit into the 21-day window the BCCI hopes to create before the ICC T20 World Cup.

There is tremendous intent from all stakeholders to complete the IPL, boards are being spoken to. Franchise owners, CEOs have confirmed this news to us. BCCI officials have confirmed off the record,” sports journalist Boria Majumdar said in his YouTube show for Sports Today.

“The BCCI will not ask ECB to change dates for the India-England series. The tour ends on September 14.”

As per the report, the players will undergo a bubble to bubble transfer after the England tour, and quarantine in UAE for three days.

The report added that the Caribbean Premier League, supposed to be held from August 28 to September 19, will be readjusted. Owners of Kolkata Knight Riders and Trinbago Knight Riders being the same, they are expected to play a major role in the negotiations. The BCCI will request for the CPL to be finished four-five days in advance, around the same time India tour of England ends.

The players involved in CPL too will undergo a bubble to bubble transfer to Dubai.

The report said the board still has plenty of challenges, as there are multiple bilateral series planned around that time in the lead up to the T20 World Cup. The Indian board is in negotiations with the other boards to ensure maximum availability of foreign players.

There is still no clarity on the venue for the T20 World Cup, although it is likely to be held in UAE. It is expected that there will be a two-week window from end of IPL to start of World Cup.

The IPL 2021 was suspended in the first week of May due to rise in cases of COVID-19 within the bio-bubbles. IPL 2020 was held in UAE due to COVID spread in India.

Inputs from PTI:

India’s white ball series against South Africa cancelled

The BCCI has decided to cancel India’s T20 series against South Africa scheduled in September, which was a build-up to the side’s World T20 preparations.

‘The series can’t be held and in any case there can’t be any better preparation for the T20 World Cup than playing a high intensity tournament like IPL. Since the T20 World Cup will start within a week or 10 days after completion of the IPL, the SA series can only be held at a later date.

‘There is a chance that India might play extra games when they tour South Africa early next year,’ the source said.

The two-Test home series against NZ could also be shifted

The India home season also had a two Test series against New Zealand in November and the dates of which could be shifted depending upon when the T20 World Cup ends.

While BCCI, as of now, will not give up its hosting rights and wait how the COVID-19 situation in India pans out, there is very little chance that countries will want to travel to India which is facing its worst health emergency since independence

