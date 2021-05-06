IPL 2021 to Resume in England? Counties Offer to Host Remainder of League in September

IPL 2021 was suspended midway through the season after several cricketers began testing positive for the coronavirus. The top brass of the BCCI and IPL Governing Council maintains that the league hasn’t been cancelled and as soon as they consider it safe enough, it will resume.

But the big question is when and where? Seems another option has opened up for BCCI with a report claiming that a group of English counties has written to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) expressing interest to host the remainder of IPL 2021.

According to ESPNcricinfo, MCC, Surrey, Warwickshire and Lancashire have shot the letter to ECB about their plans to complete the event in two weeks in the second half of September this year.

UAE is also been floated around as an option since it has already hosted IPL in the past including last year when the entire season was held there across there venues.

The proposal sounds interesting on paper but it will have to deal with various logistical hurdles including the coronavirus pandemic. While it seems unlikely that the health crisis may nearly cease to exit by September, even in the scenario of it improving drastically, there still will be a need to fly in players from across the world followed by quarantine requirements among others.

Secondly, the existing schedule may leave little room for the organisers to squeeze in the event even if they conduct multiple matches within a day. India’s tour of England is scheduled to end by mid of September after which Eoin Morgan’s men will be flying to Pakistan for a short T20I series.

Meanwhile, overseas cricketers continue to fly out of coronavirus-ravaged India. Australian contingent barring Michael Hussey, who has tested positive for the virus, have already left India for Maldives while Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman have also left for Dhaka via a chartered flight.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here