Remaining Matches of IPL 2021 to be Played in UAE: BCCI

In a major development, at its Special General Meeting today, the BCCI has formally decided to stage the remainder of IPL 2021 in UAE keeping in mind the weather challenges it may have to face in September-October.

In a statement on Saturday, BCCI general secretary Jay Shah said due to the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October, the board has made the decision to pick UAE.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced to complete the remaining matches of VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year,” Shah said in a statement.

The members unanimously agreed to resume IPL.

The IPL was suspended midway through the season earlier this month when several players and match officials began testing positive for the coronavirus despite remaining in bio-bubbles for over a month. There were speculations whether it’s practical to complete the remainder of the tournament this year.

BCCI has already reached an informal agreement with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to move the remaining season to the UAE.

Additionally, the BCCI is also going to seek more time from the International Cricket Council (ICC) before it takes a call on hosting of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India considering the coronavirus situation in the country.

“The BCCI SGM further authorised the Office Bearers to seek an extension of time from the ICC to take an appropriate call on the hosting of ICC T20 World Cup 2021,” Shah said.

ICC is to meet on June 1 where it is expected to discuss on the venue for T20 World Cup but should it agree to BCCI’s request, the final decision could be taken at a different date.

