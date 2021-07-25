IPL 2021 to Resume With Mumbai Indians Playing Chennai Super Kings on September 19

The remaining part of IPL 2021 will resume with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings on September 19, while the final will be played on October 15. ANI reported that Qualifier 1, Eliminator and Qualifier will be played on October 10, 11 and 13 respectively.

Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw and Jayant Yadav to Fly in as Replacements: Report

Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians are the top four teams currently. DC and Punjab Kings have played eight games each while the remaining teams have played seven each. The tournament was initially held in India in April-May before it was suspended due to rising COVID-19 cases within the bubbles. It was then moved to UAE.

India vs England 2021: Fit Rishabh Pant ‘Making New Friends’ in England

Last week, BCCI secretary Jay Shah met officials in United Arab Emirates government to finalise the plans for the tournament.

Taking @IPL’s remarkable journey to the #UAE again! Thank you, H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan & Khalid Al Zarooni for your lasting friendship and vision. We will overcome trying times and challenges, together pic.twitter.com/X4bcn3OBTZ— Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 21, 2021

“Yes, we are kicking off with the MI-CSK clash on September 19. Qualifier 1 and 2 will be played on October 10 and 13 while the Eliminator will be played on October 11. The full schedule of the remaining games will be handed to the teams soon," ANI quoted a source as saying.

Since the rescheduled tournament is close to the ICC T20 World Cup, also to be held in UAE, many foreign players are expected to miss it. England and Bangladesh have already indicated that their players won’t participate.

The BCCI, though, is confident that the overseas players will take part in the tournament. The Caribbean Premier League has been rescheduled in consultation with BCCI so that the tournament doesn’t overlap with IPL 2021. It will now kick off on August 26, earlier it was scheduled for two days later that is on Aug 28. The tournament will now run till September 15

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here