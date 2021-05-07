IPL 2021: Top 10 Batsmen with The Highest Strike Rates

In T20s, strike rate is often the best parameter judge the impact of a batsman. While IPL 2021 was postponed mid-way due to surging cases of Covid-19, we bring you the best performances this season so far. In IPL season 14, the varying nature of pitches forced the batters to assess their own game and hence, strike rates became all the more important.

#1 Ambati Rayudu: 200

The right-hander was meandering along all season till CSK locked horns with Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He was at his best as he smashed 72 runs off 27 balls and this saw his season strike rate zoom to 200.

#2 Kieron Pollard: 171.42

In this same match, Kieron Pollard brought out his A-game as he smashed 87 runs in 34 balls and this saw his season strike rate reach 171.42.

#3 Prithvi Shaw: 166.48

The young right-hander was in peak form in the Vijay Hazare trophy and continued it even in the IPL where he was consistent and brilliant at the top of the order for Delhi Capitals.

#4 Pat Cummins: 166.07

A surprise entrant into this list is KKR all-rounder Pat Cummins who used his long handle to great effect in a couple of matches and this saw his strike rate at 166.07 when the season was called off.

#5 AB de Villiers: 164.28

The man who keeps on bailing out Royal Challengers Bangalore was back to business as he single-handedly won games for this side coming in at number 5. His strike rate of 164.28 was the defining point in the season.

#6 Ravindra Jadeja: 161.72

One of the most improved batsmen in the last 12 months, Ravindra Jadeja continued his great form this season for the Chennai Super Kings. He pumped 37 runs off one of Harshal Patel’s overs and this saw his strike rate jump to 161.72.

#7 Moeen Ali: 157.25

Another great addition to the CSK team, Moeen Ali walked out to bat at number 3 and he was superb for the side. He scored his runs at a strike rate of 157.25 and this gave great power to the side.

#8 Andre Russell: 155.23

Kolkata Knight Riders’ muscle man, Andre Russell found his range after a middling start to the season and he went on to score his runs at a strike rate of 155.23.

#9 Jos Buttler: 153.01

Just before the season was called off, Jos Buttler smashed a century against Sunrisers Hyderabad and this innings saw his strike rate jump to 153.01.

#10 Devdutt Padikkal: 152.34

The young opener was one of the stars with the bat for RCB, as he was both consistent and dynamic at the top of the order. In six matches, his strike rate was 152.34.

