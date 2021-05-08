IPL 2021: Top 10 Economy Rate This Season

In a format like T20 cricket and especially in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where batsmen are always looking to score big runs, it becomes imperative for any bowler to concede fewer runs as possible. More than wickets, it is often the economy rates which proves to be more critical in the shortest format.

IPL 2021: None of the Players Panicked-Deepak Chahar on Covid Breach in CSK Camp

Both pacers and spinners have dominated the list of most economical bowlers across editions, here we look at some of the bowlers with best economy rates in IPL-14.

1. Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings) – 4.00

The South-African spinner might not be leading the wicket-taking list, but after featuring in just one match for CSK, he returned with impressive figures of 2/16 in his four over spell. His economy rate stood at just four runs per over as CSK won the match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 69 runs.

2. Moises Henriques (Punjab Kings) – 4.80

While his batting exploits have not been seen yet, however, he impressed with his bowling. The Australian all-rounder bowled in three matches, giving away just 24 runs combined in those three games to notch a 4.80 economy rate.

3. Harpreet Brar (Punjab Kings) – 5.42

The Punjab all-rounder has been a revelation in IPL 2021. Brar not only registered his best match-winning spell of 3/19 in the clash against the RCB, but also managed to bowl with excellent control to have a decent economy rate of 5.42 runs per over after the two games.

4. Lalit Yadav (Delhi Capitals) – 6.00

The Delhi-based all-rounder made his debut for Delhi Capitals in their second match of IPL 2021. The 24-year-old has played in five matches so far and has picked three wickets, with an impressive economy for a spinner at 6.00.

5. Rashid Khan (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – 6.14

The Afghanistan leg-spinner has been a mainstay as well as an economical bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad for a long time. In the IPL 2021 edition, Khan’s variations have bought him 10 wickets in the first seven games. However, the usually economical spin wizard notched 6.14 this season so far.

6. Moeen Ali (CSK)

Not only did the English all-rounder registered his best figures this season 3/7 against Rajasthan Royals, the off-spinner bowled 12 overs across six matches, giving away 74 runs at an economy rate of 6.16 runs an over.

7. Ravi Bishnoi (Punjab Kings) – 6.18

Leg spinners are a huge attraction in the T20 format and Ravi Bishnoi has received immense appreciation for his crafty bowling. The 20-year-old scalped 2/17 against RCB and featured in three more games leaking 99 runs at an economy rate of 6.18.

8. Shivam Mavi (Kolkata Knight Riders) – 6.33

The 22-year-old pacer impressed everyone with his pace variations and in three matches, he had given just 57 runs with an economy rate of 6.33 runs an over.

9. Shabaz Ahmed (RCB)

The Haryana born cricketer, who plays for Bengal in the domestic circuit, impressed skipper Virat Kohli with the figures of 3/7 against SRH. The left-arm orthodox spinner has also impressively managed to stem the run flow in the five matches he featured in. He gave just 32 runs at an economy rate of 6.40.

10. Daniel Sams (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – 6.50

The Australian fast medium bowler in his two outings so far had an economy rate of 6.50 runs an over.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here